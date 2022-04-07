Last updated on .From the section European Football

Leicester's Europa Conference League quarter-final is finely poised after a goalless first leg against PSV Eindhoven at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side have endured an inconsistent season but keep alive their hopes of lifting silverware come the end of the campaign.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time but lively winger Harvey Barnes rattled the crossbar following a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho.

PSV should have taken the lead in just the second minute when Mario Gotze evaded the offside trap but Kasper Schmeichel spread himself wide to deny the German World Cup winner.

The two sides meet at the Philips Stadium in the second leg next Thursday for the right to meet Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the last four.

That tie saw Norwegians Bodo/Glimt score in the 89th minute to take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg.

PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven PSV Eindhoven Leicester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 6.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Fofana Average rating 7.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Evans Average rating 7.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 7.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 7.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Tielemans Average rating 6.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 7.69 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Albrighton Average rating 6.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Iheanacho Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 7.26 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Justin Average rating 7.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Daka Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 37 Player name Lookman Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 PSV Eindhoven Starting XI Avg Squad number 38 Player name Mvogo Average rating 5.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Mauro Júnior Average rating 5.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Ramalho Average rating 5.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Boscagli Average rating 5.45 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Max Average rating 5.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Sangaré Average rating 5.66 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Götze Average rating 5.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Veerman Average rating 5.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Madueke Average rating 6.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Zahavi Average rating 5.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gakpo Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 3 Player name Teze Average rating 6.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name van Ginkel Average rating 5.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Bruma Average rating 7.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Doan Average rating 6.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-3-3 1 Schmeichel 21 Ricardo Pereira 3 Fofana 6 Evans 27 Castagne 10 Maddison 8 Tielemans 22 Dewsbury-Hall 11 Albrighton 14 Iheanacho 7 Barnes 1 Schmeichel

21 Ricardo Pereira Substituted for Justin at 67' minutes

3 Fofana

6 Evans

27 Castagne

10 Maddison

8 Tielemans

22 Dewsbury-Hall

11 Albrighton Booked at 81mins Substituted for Daka at 81' minutes

14 Iheanacho Substituted for Lookman at 67' minutes

7 Barnes Substitutes 2 Justin

18 Amartey

20 Choudhury

23 Vestergaard

29 Daka

33 Thomas

35 Jakupovic

37 Lookman

54 Marçal-Madivadua

74 Braybrooke PSV Eindhoven Formation 4-3-3 38 Mvogo 17 Mauro Júnior 5 Ramalho 18 Boscagli 31 Max 6 Sangaré 27 Götze 23 Veerman 10 Madueke 7 Zahavi 11 Gakpo 38 Mvogo

17 Mauro Júnior Substituted for Teze at 90+2' minutes

5 Ramalho

18 Boscagli

31 Max

6 Sangaré

27 Götze

23 Veerman

10 Madueke Substituted for Tué Na Bangna at 82' minutes

7 Zahavi Substituted for Doan at 69' minutes

11 Gakpo Substituted for van Ginkel at 90+1' minutes Substitutes 3 Teze

8 van Ginkel

9 Alves Morais

16 Drommel

19 Tué Na Bangna

20 Romero

21 Delanghe

25 Doan

32 Vertessen

37 Ledezma Referee: Ivan Kruzliak Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leicester City 0, PSV Eindhoven 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, PSV Eindhoven 0. Post update Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City). Post update Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing. Substitution Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Jordan Teze replaces Mauro Júnior. Substitution Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Marco van Ginkel replaces Cody Gakpo. Post update Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Olivier Boscagli. Post update Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven). Substitution Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Noni Madueke. Substitution Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Marc Albrighton. Booking Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City). Post update Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven). Post update Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Olivier Boscagli (PSV Eindhoven). Post update Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Marc Albrighton. Post update Foul by James Justin (Leicester City). Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward