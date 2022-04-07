Close menu
Europa Conference League - Quarter-final - 1st Leg
LeicesterLeicester City0PSV EindhovenPSV Eindhoven0

Leicester City 0-0 PSV Eindhoven: Mario Gotze and Harvey Barnes come close in goalless first leg

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments9

Harvey Barnes
Harvey Barnes struck the crossbar in the first half for Leicester

Leicester's Europa Conference League quarter-final is finely poised after a goalless first leg against PSV Eindhoven at the King Power Stadium.

Brendan Rodgers' side have endured an inconsistent season but keep alive their hopes of lifting silverware come the end of the campaign.

The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time but lively winger Harvey Barnes rattled the crossbar following a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho.

PSV should have taken the lead in just the second minute when Mario Gotze evaded the offside trap but Kasper Schmeichel spread himself wide to deny the German World Cup winner.

The two sides meet at the Philips Stadium in the second leg next Thursday for the right to meet Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the last four.

That tie saw Norwegians Bodo/Glimt score in the 89th minute to take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forJustinat 67'minutes
  • 3Fofana
  • 6Evans
  • 27Castagne
  • 10Maddison
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 11AlbrightonBooked at 81minsSubstituted forDakaat 81'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forLookmanat 67'minutes
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 2Justin
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas
  • 35Jakupovic
  • 37Lookman
  • 54Marçal-Madivadua
  • 74Braybrooke

PSV Eindhoven

Formation 4-3-3

  • 38Mvogo
  • 17Mauro JúniorSubstituted forTezeat 90+2'minutes
  • 5Ramalho
  • 18Boscagli
  • 31Max
  • 6Sangaré
  • 27Götze
  • 23Veerman
  • 10MaduekeSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 82'minutes
  • 7ZahaviSubstituted forDoanat 69'minutes
  • 11GakpoSubstituted forvan Ginkelat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Teze
  • 8van Ginkel
  • 9Alves Morais
  • 16Drommel
  • 19Tué Na Bangna
  • 20Romero
  • 21Delanghe
  • 25Doan
  • 32Vertessen
  • 37Ledezma
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamPSV Eindhoven
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, PSV Eindhoven 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, PSV Eindhoven 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Jordan Teze replaces Mauro Júnior.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Marco van Ginkel replaces Cody Gakpo.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Olivier Boscagli.

  8. Post update

    Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Noni Madueke.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Marc Albrighton.

  12. Booking

    Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).

  14. Post update

    Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).

  17. Post update

    Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Boscagli (PSV Eindhoven).

  19. Post update

    Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James Justin (Leicester City).

