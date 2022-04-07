Match ends, Leicester City 0, PSV Eindhoven 0.
Leicester's Europa Conference League quarter-final is finely poised after a goalless first leg against PSV Eindhoven at the King Power Stadium.
Brendan Rodgers' side have endured an inconsistent season but keep alive their hopes of lifting silverware come the end of the campaign.
The hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock on the stroke of half-time but lively winger Harvey Barnes rattled the crossbar following a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho.
PSV should have taken the lead in just the second minute when Mario Gotze evaded the offside trap but Kasper Schmeichel spread himself wide to deny the German World Cup winner.
The two sides meet at the Philips Stadium in the second leg next Thursday for the right to meet Roma or Bodo/Glimt in the last four.
That tie saw Norwegians Bodo/Glimt score in the 89th minute to take a 2-1 advantage into the second leg.
More to follow.
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
6.78
- Squad number3Player nameFofanaAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number8Player nameTielemansAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.26
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameJustinAverage rating
7.18
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
6.50
PSV Eindhoven
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number38Player nameMvogoAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number17Player nameMauro JúniorAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number5Player nameRamalhoAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number18Player nameBoscagliAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number31Player nameMaxAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number6Player nameSangaréAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number27Player nameGötzeAverage rating
5.91
- Squad number23Player nameVeermanAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number10Player nameMaduekeAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number7Player nameZahaviAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number11Player nameGakpoAverage rating
5.47
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameTezeAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number8Player namevan GinkelAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number19Player nameBrumaAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number25Player nameDoanAverage rating
6.34
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 21Ricardo PereiraSubstituted forJustinat 67'minutes
- 3Fofana
- 6Evans
- 27Castagne
- 10Maddison
- 8Tielemans
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 11AlbrightonBooked at 81minsSubstituted forDakaat 81'minutes
- 14IheanachoSubstituted forLookmanat 67'minutes
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 2Justin
- 18Amartey
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
- 33Thomas
- 35Jakupovic
- 37Lookman
- 54Marçal-Madivadua
- 74Braybrooke
PSV Eindhoven
Formation 4-3-3
- 38Mvogo
- 17Mauro JúniorSubstituted forTezeat 90+2'minutes
- 5Ramalho
- 18Boscagli
- 31Max
- 6Sangaré
- 27Götze
- 23Veerman
- 10MaduekeSubstituted forTué Na Bangnaat 82'minutes
- 7ZahaviSubstituted forDoanat 69'minutes
- 11GakpoSubstituted forvan Ginkelat 90+1'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Teze
- 8van Ginkel
- 9Alves Morais
- 16Drommel
- 19Tué Na Bangna
- 20Romero
- 21Delanghe
- 25Doan
- 32Vertessen
- 37Ledezma
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, PSV Eindhoven 0.
Post update
Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).
Post update
Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Jordan Teze replaces Mauro Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Marco van Ginkel replaces Cody Gakpo.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Olivier Boscagli.
Post update
Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Bruma replaces Noni Madueke.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Marc Albrighton.
Booking
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
Post update
Ritsu Doan (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Wesley Fofana (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Ademola Lookman (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Boscagli (PSV Eindhoven).
Post update
Corner, PSV Eindhoven. Conceded by Marc Albrighton.
Post update
Foul by James Justin (Leicester City).
