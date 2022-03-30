Last updated on .From the section Football

Alex Battle has scored four goals since re-joining Truro on loan

Truro City ended a run of three successive goalless draws with a 3-1 victory over Merthyr Town.

Crawley Town loanee Alex Battle put the White Tigers in front after 17 minutes before Niall Thompson got a second five minutes from half-time.

Battle scored the third 11 minutes into the second half before Matthew Harris pulled one back in the 77th minute.

Ninth-placed Truro are now 11 points off the Southern Premier South play-off places with six games left to play.

They have two games in hand on fifth-placed Weston-super-Mare and one more to play than sixth-placed Chesham United.