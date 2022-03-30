Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls have not played in Jersey since 5 March due to building work at Springfield

Jersey Bulls' feint hopes of promotion from Combined Counties Premier South seem over after their were beaten 3-1 by Balham.

The island side are on a club-record five-game winless run which has seen them drop to fifth in the table.

A sixth-minute goal from Tomasz Wocial and Samuele Pagano's 36th-minute strike saw Balham go into the break 2-0 up.

Tom Read's goal after 75 minutes sealed the win before Bulls' top scorer Sol Solomon got one back in stoppage time.

Gary Freeman's side have now lost three and drawn the other two of their last five games, having previously not lost a match since the opening day of the season.

The fifth-placed islanders are 13 points off leaders Walton and Hersham with two games in hand and 11 behind second-placed Beckenham Town who have played the same number of games.

The match was the last of three home fixtures for the island side played in the UK due to renovation work at Springfield Stadium.

The club will return to their St Helier home on Saturday when they host bottom-of-the-table Molesey.