Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic winger Ben Doak, 16, is on the verge of finalising a move to Liverpool, with a six-figure compensation fee coming the way of the Glasgow club. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland's Jack Hendry insists he is the best defender at Brugges and should be in the starting XI after falling out of favour with manager Alfred Schreuder, saying the situation must "resolve itself fairly quickly". (Daily Record) external-link

Aaron Ramsey will be fit for Rangers as they prepare to host Premiership leaders Celtic, despite missing Wales' friendly with Czech Republic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi hasn't played for Celtic this year but the striker's presence on the bench against Rangers could be enough to unnerve Rangers on Sunday, says former player Frank McAvennie. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Celtic boss Martin O'Neill says his old club only need a draw at Ibrox this weekend to take back the title from Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Ibrox defender Zurab Khizanishvili hopes another title triumph and a Champions League chance persuades Connor Goldson to remain at Rangers. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor says he was convinced manager Ange Postecoglou could achieve special things at the club from day one. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay knows in-form Regan Charles-Cook won't be short of options when his contract expires in the summer but has not given up on a new deal for the 25-year-old winger. (Press & Journal) external-link

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay says he enjoyed the attention after being linked with a big-money January move as the 18-year-old aims to help the club land a top six place. (Daily Record) external-link

Defender Dan Cleary urges St Johnstone to "look up and not down" in the battle against relegation. (Courier - print edition)