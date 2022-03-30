Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lotte Wubben-Moy scored a late equaliser for Arsenal in the 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium in last week's first leg

Wolfsburg v Arsenal (Women's Champions League quarter final second leg) Date: Thursday, 31 March. Time: 17:45 BST. Venue: Volkswagen Arena, Wolfsburg. BBC coverage: Live text commentary and report on BBC Sport website, plus updates on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall has challenged his side to prove they deserve to be in the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League.

On Thursday, the Gunners play at Frauen Bundesliga leaders Wolfsburg (17:45 BST) after the quarter-final first-leg in London ended in a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal, top of the Women's Super League, are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2013.

"This is where we want to be," said Eidevall on Wednesday.

"It's very hard to reach the semi-finals in the most prestigious club tournament, but these are the games we want to play and prove ourselves in.

"It's nine years ago since the club were last there playing.

"We know it's going to be hard, but, like I said before, I 100% believe it's possible for us."

The second leg will take place in the 30,000-capacity Volkswagen Arena, instead of Wolfsburg's regular home - the AOK Stadion, which holds 5,200

The Gunners, European champions in 2007, will be without suspended forward Beth Mead against the German two-time winners.

In the first leg at Emirates Stadium - only the fifth time Arsenal Women had played a competitive match there - Wolfsburg went ahead in the first half through Tabea Wassmuth's header before Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy scored an 89th-minute equaliser.

Wolfsburg won 4-1 away at Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday with ex-Gunners midfielder Jill Roord, one of two players to hit the post in the first leg, scoring twice.

However, Arsenal's game against Tottenham, scheduled to be played on Saturday, was postponed after a number of Spurs players tested positive for Covid-19.

The winners of this tie will take on European champions Barcelona after they defeated Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate - with a women's world record crowd of 91,553 at the Nou Camp watching Wednesday's second leg, which Barca won 5-2.