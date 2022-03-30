Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines2FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies2

Paris St-Germain Féminines 2-2 FC Bayern München Ladies (4-3 agg): Ramona Bachmann scores winner in extra time

Ramona Bachmann scored the winner in the tie wit eight minutes left in extra time
Ramona Bachmann scored in extra time to send Paris St-Germain into the Women's Champions League semi-finals with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich.

Her goal made it 2-2 on the night after PSG won the first leg in Germany 2-1.

Sandy Baltimore's cross looped in for the opener, but Bayern levelled when Saki Kumagai scrambled in and Klara Buhl's deflected shot put them ahead.

But Bachmann kept her composure in the 112th minute to slot beyond Janina Leitzig at the Parc des Princes.

The French side will face Lyon or Juventus in semi-finals.

A record crowd for a PSG women's game of 27,262 turned out for the quarter-final, but the home side had to battle to get through.

Bayern only named four substitutes because of Covid absentees and suspensions but looked the better side for large spells and were unfortunate to fall behind.

Bayern goalkeeper Leitzig was arguably at fault for the opener, but made amends with a superb save to deny Grace Geyoro and then kept out Kadidiatou Diani.

Kumagai levelled on the night after PSG failed to clear a free-kick, before the German side edged ahead in the 54th minute when Buhl's effort deflected in off team-mate Lea Schuller.

The decisive touch appeared to come off Schuller's elbow, wrong-footing goalkeeper Barbora Votíkova, but the video assistant referee check found no reason to rule it out.

Diani did have the ball in the net for PSG in normal time, but it was disallowed for a foul on Leitzig, who made another smart stop from Marie-Antoinette Katoto moments later.

Bayern tired, though, in extra time and, with PSG able to bring on fresh legs, the hosts capitalised when substitute Bachmann found the far corner with a smart finish with eight minutes to go.

Line-ups

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 30Votíková
  • 12Lawrence
  • 15Ilestedt
  • 4DudekBooked at 14minsSubstituted forDe Almeidaat 105'minutes
  • 7KarchaouiBooked at 49mins
  • 20DialloSubstituted forFazerat 77'minutes
  • 14HamraouiSubstituted forBachmannat 93'minutes
  • 8GeyoroSubstituted forBertolucci Paixãoat 120'minutes
  • 11Diani
  • 9Katoto
  • 21BaltimoreBooked at 115minsSubstituted forFolquetat 116'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5De Almeida
  • 6Bertolucci Paixão
  • 10Bachmann
  • 17Ildhusøy
  • 18Fazer
  • 19Cascarino
  • 23Huitema
  • 25Folquet
  • 27Khelifi
  • 40Voll
  • 50Toussaint

FC Bayern München Ladies

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Leitzig
  • 5Glas
  • 3Kumagai
  • 14Viggósdóttir
  • 7Gwinn
  • 12Lohmann
  • 16Magull
  • 30Simon
  • 6BeerensteynSubstituted forLandenbergerat 105+1'minutes
  • 11Schüller
  • 17BühlBooked at 94mins

Substitutes

  • 35Landenberger
  • 40Schmid
  • 43Gloning
  • 44Rúnarsdóttir
Referee:
Esther Staubli

Match Stats

Home TeamParis Saint-Germain FémininesAway TeamFC Bayern München Ladies
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away7
Fouls
Home20
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2, FC Bayern München Ladies 2.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2, FC Bayern München Ladies 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Amanda Ilestedt.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Luana replaces Grace Geyoro.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  7. Post update

    Magnaba Folquet (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Glas with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sydney Lohmann (FC Bayern München Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hanna Glas.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München Ladies. Conceded by Élisa De Almeida.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Magnaba Folquet replaces Sandy Baltimore.

  13. Booking

    Sandy Baltimore (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 2, FC Bayern München Ladies 2. Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Giulia Gwinn.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Ramona Bachmann tries a through ball, but Élisa De Almeida is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Glódís Perla Viggósdóttir (FC Bayern München Ladies).

  18. Post update

    Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Klara Bühl (FC Bayern München Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Lea Schüller (FC Bayern München Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

