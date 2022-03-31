Support for Newport Pagnell Town has grown during their run to the FA Vase semi-finals

To many people around the country, the name Newport Pagnell just means a junction on the M1.

But if the local football team can beat Hamworthy United on Saturday, their supporters will be using that same junction for an unforgettable trip to Wembley for the FA Vase final.

A sell-out crowd of 1,700 will watch the game at Willen Road - more than 10 times the number of supporters who saw The Swans beat Harpenden Town 1-0 in a qualifying tie, which marked the start of their run.

They have fought their way through six rounds since to reach the last four, with larger and larger numbers joining their Green Army along the way.

"One of the things this campaign has brought out is young fans who call themselves the Newport ultras, who dance about with a giant inflatable swan," mayor Paul Day told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"And they've inspired some of the older fans to call themselves the oldtras as opposed to the ultras."

Newport Pagnell have won 21 of their 31 league games so far this season

He added: "The club are a great part of our community, (with) a fantastic group of lads and coaching staff, but the club also has lots and lots of young players, boys and girls, winning teams - the reserves won 9-0 on Tuesday - it's a fantastic part of our little town."

Newport Pagnell Town are currently fifth in United Counties League Premier Division South external-link , while Dorset-based opponents Hamworthy come from the top flight of the Wessex Football League.

'No motivation needed'

The coaching staff have been doing their level best to keep emotions in check among the players, but head of football Vivion Cox admits the town is at "fever pitch".

He said: "It's probably the biggest game in our history - it's historic in that we are one game from Wembley.

"It's every football player, every coach, every team's dream in this country to achieve that and we're no different.

"The coaches have prepared the team very well but there's no motivation needed."

Northern Premier League club Warrington Rylands beat Binfield 3-2 in last year's Vase final

The Swans suffered a bit of a hangover following their quarter-final win at Whitchurch Alport, losing three games in a row before a timely return to form last weekend when they beat Rothwell Corinthians 4-0, with the help of two goals by Jake Watkinson.

They have already proved they do not lack nerve, winning on penalties against both Leighton Town and Buckland Athletic on their way to the last four.

"When the Newton Abbot (Buckland Athletic) game ended in penalties, their mayor kindly wrote to me afterwards and in his letter he said, 'I wasn't sure your heart was going to make it through the penalty shoot-out'," said mayor Day.

How they got this far:

2nd qualifying round: NP 1-0 Harpenden Town

1st round: London Colney 0-1 NP

2nd round: NP 1-1 Leighton Town (won 2-1 on penalties)

3rd round: Whittlesey Athletic First 0-6 NP

4th round: NP 3-1 Fakenham Town

5th round: NP 1-1 Buckland Athletic (won 4-3 on penalties)

Quarter-final: Whitchurch Alport 1-2 NP

Littlehampton Town play Loughborough Students in the other semi-final, with the two winners meeting at Wembley on 22 May.

"The run has been financially very good for the club, but the FA rules are that you have to share the profits with the away team so it's not quite as good as it would be if you were taking all of the gate receipts," said Cox.

"But that's just the spirit of the competition, which is a good thing."