Last updated on .From the section European Football

Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 150 times in 219 games for Manchester United in all competitions, including 25 Premier League goals in 2002-03 to help United become champions

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will become PSV Eindhoven manager in the summer - his first senior managerial role.

Van Nistelrooy, 45, will replace Roger Schmidt, who will leave at the end of the season when his contract ends.

"It has always been my dream to be head coach at PSV," said Van Nistelrooy.

He scored 62 goals in 67 matches for PSV between 1998 and 2001, before a successful five-year spell at United, which included a Premier League title.

Dutch striker Van Nistelrooy also clinched an FA Cup and a League Cup in his time in England and then won La Liga twice after a move to Real Madrid.

He retired from playing in 2012 but had two spells as assistant manager of the Netherlands national team and has also been in charge of PSV's youth and reserve sides.

"I've worked intensively with Toon Gerbrands, PSV's current general manager, the past few seasons," added Van Nistelrooy, who has signed a three-year deal. "I was convinced I could pursue a professional coaching career and originally thought I needed one more year to gain experience.

"But sometimes things do go their way and you find out that life is not completely manageable. This is the right moment to take the next step.

"PSV are ready to embark on a new path this summer and I am ready to play my part.

"Talks with the board of directors have reinforced the idea that we're ambitious and look to create something special in the long term. I am excited for the task in hand at PSV."

They have been Dutch champions 24 times, but not since 2018, although they are only two points behind leaders Ajax with seven Eredivisie matches left.

PSV are also in the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League where they face Leicester City in a two-legged tie with the first match at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, 7 April before the second leg at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven a week later.