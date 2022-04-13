Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Braga's Abel Ruiz says his side will not fold against Rangers like they did in 2020, when the Ibrox side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. The sides meet again in Glasgow on Thursday with Braga 1-0 up in their Europa League quarter-final. (Sun) external-link

Captain James Tavernier says Rangers are going in the right direction, despite being close to being deposed as Scottish Premiership champions. (Record) external-link

Meanwhile, Rangers have been credited with an interest in Sunderland's Scotland forward Ross Stewart. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic forward John Hartson expects Kyogo Furuhashi to start Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers after the striker made his comeback from injury at the weekend. (Record) external-link

Trevor Sinclair believes his former Manchester City team-mate, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, is capable of earning an England recall. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has returned to training and has been running following the ACL injury that has kept him out since November. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Keith Lasley is close to leaving Motherwell's coaching staff and joining St Mirren as chief executive. (Record) external-link

Erin Cuthbert is confident Scotland can still reach the Women's World Cup, despite Tuesday's qualifying loss to Spain. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Edinburgh and Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman has declared himself a Hearts fan after watching the weekend derby win against Hibernian. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Shaun Maloney must be given time as Hibernian head coach, says one of his predecessors Mixu Paatelainen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link