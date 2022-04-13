Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Braga, Celtic, Kyogo, Hart, Lasley, St Mirren, Wotherspoon
Braga's Abel Ruiz says his side will not fold against Rangers like they did in 2020, when the Ibrox side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2. The sides meet again in Glasgow on Thursday with Braga 1-0 up in their Europa League quarter-final. (Sun)
Captain James Tavernier says Rangers are going in the right direction, despite being close to being deposed as Scottish Premiership champions. (Record)
Meanwhile, Rangers have been credited with an interest in Sunderland's Scotland forward Ross Stewart. (Sun)
Former Celtic forward John Hartson expects Kyogo Furuhashi to start Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Rangers after the striker made his comeback from injury at the weekend. (Record)
Trevor Sinclair believes his former Manchester City team-mate, Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart, is capable of earning an England recall. (Sun)
St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has returned to training and has been running following the ACL injury that has kept him out since November. (Courier - subscription required)
Keith Lasley is close to leaving Motherwell's coaching staff and joining St Mirren as chief executive. (Record)
Erin Cuthbert is confident Scotland can still reach the Women's World Cup, despite Tuesday's qualifying loss to Spain. (Herald - subscription required)
Edinburgh and Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman has declared himself a Hearts fan after watching the weekend derby win against Hibernian. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Shaun Maloney must be given time as Hibernian head coach, says one of his predecessors Mixu Paatelainen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required)
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts would not be disappointed if city rivals Dundee achieve Scottish Premiership survival. (Courier - subscription required)