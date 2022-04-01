Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Daryl Dike suffered his original hamstring injury against Peterborough in January before sustaining the tendon issue in March

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike could miss the rest of the season with a knee tendon injury.

"It's a frustration for us all," Baggies boss Steve Bruce told BBC Radio WM. "He's hurt a tendon behind his knee on the same leg he did his hamstring.

"We're going to have to box clever and be bit more patient with him.

"He is still uncomfortable. We're going to give him as much time as he needs. Whether he features between now and the end of the season is debatable."

Albion offered expensive New Year's Day signing Dike the chance to return to the United States to help his recuperation process - but he has opted to stay, in the slim hope he might get fit.

The Baggies do, after all, still have the chance to reach the play-offs and extend their season beyond 7 May, when they are ironically due to host Dike's former club Barnsley.

"The lad is devastated," said Bruce.

"We were planning to send home for a bit of rehabilitation with his family as he had has such a frustrating time.

"But, typical of him, he doesn't want to go. He wants to stay here, be part of it and do his best to get as fit as quickly as he can."

On a more positive note, Albion will have fellow big striker Andy Carroll fit for Sunday's local derby with Bruce's old club Birmingham City.

Albion have held sway in their last five meetings in the Championship, including a 3-2 Charlie Austin-inspired victory on their last visit, in December 2019.

And, with eight games left, and Albion seven points adrift of the play-off zone, Bruce knows there is not much margin for error from his inconsistent side.

"This could be a defining week of the season," he added.

"We've got five games in 16 days now. And, if we could go and win a couple of them now and give ourselves a chance, we'll then see where that takes us."