Darrell Clarke began his period of leave on 15 February, a year to the day that he left Walsall to join Port Vale

Port Vale manager Darrell Clarke has returned to work following a close family bereavement.

But Clarke will make only a 'phased return' in support of interim boss Andy Crosby for the rest of the season.

Clarke will then fully take charge of the League Two team again this summer.

Vale currently stand fourth in League Two, just three points off an automatic promotion place with a game in hand, having lost just once in 10 games since Crosby took over on 15 February.

Vale have won four times in five matches to seriously reignite their promotion challenge and offer hope of a return to the third tier for the first time in five years - and the club want Clarke to be part of the planning for next season, whatever level they are at.

Port Vale's players and staff have remained supportive of their grieving manager Darrell Clarke

"I know I speak for everyone at Port Vale when I say we are absolutely delighted to have Darrell back at the club," said Vale director of Football Dave Flitcroft. "To be able to benefit again from his expertise, vast experience and the energy he brings.

"The structures we build are tested through adversity and, as a board, we are extremely proud of the way Andy Crosby, Dean Whitehead and the first team have built on the foundations Darrell laid, adapted to very significant challenges and put us in a fantastic position with eight league games remaining."

Vale's next League Two game is on Saturday at struggling Barrow.