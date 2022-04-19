Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1

Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rae
  • 33Gibson
  • 2O'Connor
  • 16East
  • 3Cooper
  • 8Todd
  • 15McGrory
  • 6Cochrane
  • 10Connelly
  • 19Cameron
  • 49Soares Junior

Substitutes

  • 7Paton
  • 9Roy
  • 13Debayo
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 20Nditi
  • 23Gordon
  • 24Folarin
  • 30Cowie

Inverness CT

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 2Duffy
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 4Welsh
  • 23McAlear
  • 11Sutherland
  • 10Doran
  • 17Chalmers
  • 20Hardy

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 9Mckay
  • 12MacGregor
  • 14Walsh
  • 21MacKay
  • 24Samuels
  • 28Hyde
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by William Gibson.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Inverness CT 1. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).

  8. Post update

    Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South).

  10. Post update

    Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Queen of the South 1, Inverness CT 0. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Soares Junior.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Robbie Deas.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock34196947252263
2Arbroath341614450262462
3Inverness CT341412848331554
4Partick Thistle341310114437749
5Raith Rovers341113104143-246
6Hamilton341012123847-942
7Morton34913123643-740
8Dunfermline34714133550-1535
9Ayr34811153550-1535
10Queen of Sth3469193252-2027
View full Scottish Championship table

