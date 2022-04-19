Queen of the South v Inverness CT

Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rae
- 33Gibson
- 2O'Connor
- 16East
- 3Cooper
- 8Todd
- 15McGrory
- 6Cochrane
- 10Connelly
- 19Cameron
- 49Soares Junior
Substitutes
- 7Paton
- 9Roy
- 13Debayo
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 20Nditi
- 23Gordon
- 24Folarin
- 30Cowie
Inverness CT
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 2Duffy
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 4Welsh
- 23McAlear
- 11Sutherland
- 10Doran
- 17Chalmers
- 20Hardy
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 9Mckay
- 12MacGregor
- 14Walsh
- 21MacKay
- 24Samuels
- 28Hyde
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Danny Devine (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by William Gibson.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Inverness CT 1. Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Darragh O'Connor.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Alexander Cooper (Queen of the South).
Shane Sutherland (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South).
Logan Chalmers (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 1, Inverness CT 0. Josh Todd (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ruben Soares Junior.
Attempt missed. Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Darragh O'Connor (Queen of the South) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Robbie Deas.
Attempt missed. Innes Cameron (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.