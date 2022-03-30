Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell (left) has won 26 caps for Wales

Wales midfielder Joe Morrell has become the latest co-owner of Southern League Premier side Merthyr Town.

The Martyrs have been fan-owned since 2010, when Merthyr Tydfil FC went into liquidation.

The club tweeted that Portsmouth's Morrell had become one of their 180 co-owners this week.

The club's kit is sponsored by Line of Duty star Vicky McClure and her filmmaker fiancé Jonny Owen, who is from Merthyr.

Merthyr were "mothballed" for the 2020-21 season because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but are back competing this season.

They play in the Southern Premier League South, the seventh tier of the English pyramid.