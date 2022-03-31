Everton have the worst away record in the Premier League and not even picked up a point on the road since mid-December - but can they change that at West Ham on Sunday?

"It's not just their results - away from home their performances have been all over the place," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson. "You just look at Everton and you know you can get at them.

"They just need to find some kind of backbone somehow, but I'm not sure where. Frank Lampard has tried all sorts of formations, but it hasn't worked."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week's guest is actor, writer, producer and Crystal Palace fan Jim Piddock, whose new book - Caught with My Pants Down and Other Tales from a Life in Hollywood - is out now.

Piddock has appeared in more than 100 films and TV shows, including Lethal Weapon 2, Modern Family, Mascot, Friends and The Haunting of Bly Manor. He went to his first Palace game aged 12 in 1968 and has been a fan ever since

Piddock, now based in Los Angeles, is a lifelong Eagles fan who helped save the club from bankruptcy in 1999 when he founded the Crystal Palace Supporters' Trust.

Life at Selhurst Park is a lot rosier these days, with Patrick Vieira's young side into the FA Cup semi-finals, and gaining plenty of admirers with their Premier League performances too.

"These are halcyon days - having supported Palace for more than 50 years I have been through everything," Piddock, 65, told BBC Sport.

"There have been plenty of highs and lows along the way. I remember when we won the Championship play-offs at Wembley in 2013 when I had got to know the club's owners - Steve Parish, Steve Browett, Jeremy Hosking and Martin Long.

"My heart rate was literally in double rhythm by the end of that - it is a condition called atrial fibrillation which I then had corrected afterwards - simply because I knew what it meant to the club.

"We had been so near to extinction again only a couple of years before, so achieving this was just incredible.

"I was crying at the end, but it was the first time I didn't just look at things as a fan. I was aware of the financial side too and how important it was to the club's future.

"I was just drained at the end of it - finally my heart did go back into a normal rhythm but I was so overwhelmed."

Piddock's LA home has a Palace-themed 'pub' and laundry room and an Eagles flag flying in his garden. He also has a framed picture of Steve Coppell's 1997 play-off final corner-marking tactics against Sheffield United (from the Wembley dressing room) on his wall

Palace have stayed in the Premier League ever since, when their previous three promotions had been followed by immediate relegation back to the second tier.

"It has been an incredible rise," added Piddock. "Not a meteoric one, but we have been really solid - this is our ninth successive season in the top flight, when we had never really felt established before.

"I think Steve Parish has been absolutely brilliant as chairman, and the decisions and choices he has made have grown the club incrementally. If he makes a mistake, he very quickly corrects it.

"I'm not just talking about managers. Steve brought in Dougie Freedman as director of football in 2019, and Dougie is just rigorous in his study of young players and their development.

"You can see how much influence both men have had on the club from our young players that have come through, because for them it is about character as much as it is ability. You can see that in our team now and I hear everyone at the club talk about the spirit there - there are no bad apples.

"What they have done with the academy is just extraordinary. I can't say enough about how good a place the club is in, and how exciting a time it is for all Palace fans."

Premier League predictions - week 31 Result Lawro Jim SATURDAY Liverpool v Watford x-x 3-0 4-0 Brighton v Norwich x-x 2-0 2-0 Burnley v Man City x-x 0-2 0-3 Chelsea v Brentford x-x 2-0 1-0 Leeds v Southampton x-x 1-1 2-2 Wolves v Aston Villa x-x 1-1 0-0 Man Utd v Leicester x-x 2-0 2-0 SUNDAY West Ham v Everton x-x 2-1 3-1 Tottenham v Newcastle x-x 2-0 3-1 MONDAY Crystal Palace v Arsenal x-x 1-1 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

SATURDAY

Liverpool v Watford (12:30 BST)

Performances don't matter now for Liverpool or Manchester City - results are all that matter from here in the title race.

Liverpool have won their past nine league games but they have to forget all the noise and just focus on winning this one. Their task on Saturday will be to break down Watford because we know exactly how Roy Hodgson will set the Hornets up.

I don't think the Reds will have too much trouble there, though.

Watford got a good win last time out - at Southampton on 13 March - but we have seen them flicker into life before and then put in a disappointing display in their next game. I'd be very surprised if they held out for 90 minutes at Anfield.

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Jim's prediction: 4-0

Brighton v Norwich

Watford have given themselves a glimmer of hope of staying up, but I don't think Norwich have got a chance now.

The Canaries had a bounce under Dean Smith in January but they have lost their past six games and we pretty much know where they will be playing next season, even if it is not mathematically certain yet.

Brighton's current form is actually just as bad - they have lost six in a row too - and only scored once during that run.

This is Norwich they are playing, though. If the Seagulls are going to break their scoring hoodoo then they will do it at home, against the bottom side.

I am actually tipping them to score twice on Saturday, which might sound unlikely, but if Norwich go 1-0 down they have to go for it and that would increase Brighton's chances of getting another one. Well, that's my theory anyway!

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: Palace fans are going to hate me for this but I have never really seen Brighton as our rivals. I get it, but because I go way back I have always felt Millwall and Charlton are more our rivals. So I don't have any particular grudge against Brighton. However, that said, I love it when we beat them! 2-0

Burnley v Man City

Turf Moor will always be seen as one of those grounds which is 'a difficult place to go', but if you are going to win the league then by hook or by crook, you go there and win.

Burnley will give it everything they have got, of course, but this City side have been in this situation many times under Pep Guardiola and I'd back them to come back with the three points.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Jim's prediction: 0-3

Chelsea v Brentford

Brentford lost at Leicester before the international break but the two wins they got before that mean they have some breathing space above the bottom three.

I'm not surprised Ivan Toney has started scoring again now Christian Eriksen is in the Bees team, because he must be a joy for any striker to play with. It sounds simple but Eriksen puts the ball where the player wants it and the chances he creates means they will win plenty more games too.

Not this one, though. Chelsea have hit a decent bit of form despite everything that is happening at the club off the field and their forwards have started scoring again too.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: 1-0

Leeds v Southampton

Having Patrick Bamford out injured again is a big blow for Leeds but at least they have a bit of momentum now after winning their past two games.

Their 3-2 victory at Wolves last time out was a crazy game but a great watch - and you just know Jesse Marsch's side will have a real go again at Elland Road this time.

It's hard to know what to expect from Southampton because they seem to go from being on a very good run to being on a very bad one. An entertaining draw probably isn't a bad shout.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jim's prediction: 2-2

Wolves v Aston Villa

I'm going for another draw here. Villa have lost nine of their 11 games against the teams above them in the table so far this season, but they are only one place below Wolves and these two teams are pretty well-matched, quality-wise.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jim's prediction: 0-0

Man Utd v Leicester (17:30)

Manchester United's last game was pretty typical for their season - they beat Tottenham 3-2 in a thriller but didn't play particularly well and a brilliant individual performance by Cristiano Ronaldo got them out of jail.

Nothing that United do at the moment is especially convincing but the quality they have in their team means you think they have to get it right at some point - and they are still chasing fourth place so they have plenty to play for.

That's why I'm backing them to beat Leicester, who can't find any consistency themselves. The Foxes won at Old Trafford last season but they were having a very different campaign then.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: 2-0

SUNDAY

West Ham v Everton (14:00)

My feeling is there may well be three worse teams than Everton who will go down instead of them. That is the only thing keeping them out of the relegation zone at the moment anyway.

Defensively, they just aren't good enough. Individually and collectively, they make too many mistakes and if you can't defend in the Premier League then you have got no chance, particularly away from home.

West Ham, in contrast, are solid even when they don't play particularly well. They lost at Tottenham last time out, but that game was only a couple of days after they had got past Sevilla in the Europa League, which was brilliant for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Jim's prediction: 3-1

Tottenham v Newcastle (16:30)

I just have a feeling Newcastle could have an indifferent run now.

The Magpies have lost their last two games and it worries me a bit that one or two of their players might think the job is done and they are safe.

It probably is, but they still need to maintain their form and show manager Eddie Howe they can be relied upon, on a regular basis and not just in a short burst.

So these next few games will be interesting and might tell us something about the characters in the Newcastle squad.

As for Tottenham, well I think they will win this game, but I still wouldn't be confident about their chances of making the top four.

There always seems to be poor performance around the corner, when they look like a team who have just met for the first time. It's what Spurs do.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Jim's prediction: 3-1

MONDAY

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (20:00)

Arsenal have found a bit of steel that has got them through some tight games, especially away from home, and they will need more of the same here because Crystal Palace are playing well at the moment.

I love the way the Eagles play under Vieira - they are very structured, but in a fluid way, and their attacks come from either side with lots of width.

They will cause the Gunners lots of problems but Mikel Arteta's side are dangerous too. This should be a really good game and a very close one as well.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Jim's prediction: After this game I'm going on the Highbury Squad podcast with Kevin Campbell so if we lose they are going to give me a lot of stick! As far my prediction goes, I'm playing it safe. 1-1

Lawro and Jim were speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last time?

In the last set of Premier League games before the international break, Lawro and his guest - LIFE singer Mez - both got one correct results from four matches, with no exact scores, for a total of 10 points apiece.

Any points earned when the remaining six games are played will be added to their overall score.

On the same weekend, Lawro was right with his predicted winner for all four of the FA Cup quarter-finals, with one exact score. Mez was correct with three, but those results do not count towards their tallies in the tables below.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 29 26 3 0 81 0 2 Liverpool 29 22 7 0 73 0 3 Chelsea 28 21 6 1 69 0 4 Man Utd 29 22 2 5 68 +2 5 Tottenham 29 18 7 4 61 0 =6 Arsenal 28 14 5 9 47 -2 =6 Aston Villa 29 13 8 8 47 +3 =6 Leicester 27 13 8 6 47 +4 9 Leeds 30 14 3 13 45 +7 10 West Ham 30 11 8 11 41 -3 11 Wolves 30 9 5 16 32 -3 12 Brighton 29 8 7 14 31 +1 13 Southampton 29 8 5 16 29 -2 14 Everton 27 8 4 15 28 +3 15 Brentford 30 8 2 20 26 0 16 Newcastle 29 6 6 17 24 -2 17 Crystal Palace 29 4 8 17 20 -5 18 Burnley 27 4 6 17 18 +1 19 Watford 29 2 6 21 12 -1 20 Norwich 29 2 5 22 11 0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Score Guest 150 TJ from Ezra Collective 130 Jamie Webster 110 Jelani Blackman, Friction, Reuben James, Jeremy Piven, She Drew The Gun, S-X 100 ArrDee, Dev from Idles, Johnny Marr 80 Call Me Loop, Tom McFarland 76 Lawro (average after 30 weeks) 70 Ben Cajee, Elena Cole 60 Femi from Ezra Collective, Haydn Craven, James Spence of Rolo Tomassi 50 Aqib Khan, Shaun Thomas 40 James Arthur, Dan Haggis of The Wombats, Murray & Tav from FUR, Martin Noble, Curt Smith, Taka from Feeder, Justin Young 30 Dan McCarthy from KAWALA, Roland Orzabal, Michael 'Venom' Page, Roger Taylor, Zuzu 10 Mez, Tom Hughes

Total scores after week 30 Lawro 2,270 Guests 2,020

Lawro v Guests P30 W16 D5 L9