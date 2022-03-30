Last updated on .From the section Football

Ross Allen's first goal in four games was the only bright point in a difficult night for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC were thrashed 6-1 by South Park in Isthmian League South Central.

Melford Simpson and James Dickson were on target inside the first eight minutes for the hosts.

Simpson got his second before Ross Allen pulled one back from the penalty spot for Guernsey after 41 minutes.

But Sam King and Brendan Murphy-McVey made it 5-1 before the break and Simpson later completed his hat-trick as the islanders conceded six or more goals for the second time this season.

Guernsey's dismal evening was completed when Kieran Mahon was sent off in the last minute for a bad tackle on Lee Dobbs.

The Green Lions remain in 14th place in the division but have games in hand on all of the sides immediately above them.

Guernsey last conceded six or more goals when they were beaten 6-0 at Marlow in November.