Harry Maguire: England's defence of Manchester United captain a 'line in the sand moment'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

‘It’s ridiculous’ – Southgate and Grealish on England fans booing Maguire

England's players and management have always presented a fierce united front under the leadership of Gareth Southgate in times of success and they did so again in condemnation of the jeering of Harry Maguire.

The usual caveats must apply - it was a minority of England supporters who twice booed the announcement of the Manchester United captain's name before the 3-0 Wembley win against Ivory Coast and again when the ball was played back to him at the kick-off.

It was, however, a significant number and the reaction to the 29-year-old was audible enough to make it feel very uncomfortable inside Wembley.

Southgate's response was that Maguire's treatment was "an absolute joke" and such was the anger inside the England camp at the booing of a player seen as key to their runs to the 2018 World Cup semi-final and the Euro 2020 final that it crossed the divide between old club rivalries.

It is rare for an England manager to criticise the side's own fans in such terms but Southgate has never dodged difficult questions during his time in charge.

He was in no mood to soft pedal and it was another sign of Southgate's strength in his position and his determination to protect the unity he has built so carefully in his England squad.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was one of the first to react on social media, his response mixing anger with what appeared to be total disbelief as he asked: "What have we become?"

There was a period when England's squad had a divide between Liverpool and Manchester United players - not now. Henderson and Maguire may be fierce rivals at club level but they are very much together with England.

England captain Harry Kane said that after the team had "worked hard to rebuild our connection with England fans in the last few years" the booing was "just not right."

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, meanwhile, described the incidents as a "total embarrassment" and "absolute nonsense."

It is the sign of the credit England's players have in the bank with the majority of supporters that they felt able to speak out so openly about how hurt they were at the popular Maguire's treatment and criticise a section of their own support so vehemently.

It felt like a line being drawn in the sand.

Harry Maguire celebrates with Tyrone Mings
Maguire is a popular figure in the England camp

Southgate and his squad also very obviously feel the majority of more measured England fans will sympathise and agree with their views and support Maguire.

There can be no escape from the fact Maguire has been having a very poor season at Manchester United but he is not alone there - team-mate Marcus Rashford was dropped from the England squad as a result of his decline. The defender even felt the rough end of the Old Trafford crowd's tongue in the recent Champions League last-16 loss to Atletico Madrid.

And he is not the first England player to be turned on by his own fans, John Barnes being a well-chronicled target in the past.

The reaction from England's players to those toxic jeers carried extra weight because even if Maguire's performances at United have been sub-standard - and they have - he has been one of Southgate's most reliable and trusted players.

Was it simply a partisan anti-Manchester United response to Maguire's struggles at club level? Would Rashford have received the same treatment had he been included in the squad and played?

It should also be noted that many England supporters then made it their business to get behind Maguire but in the eyes of Southgate and his players, certainly those who spoke out so publicly, the damage was done.

Southgate's England have made the national team popular with the public again after a number of years when the circus surrounding the so-called 'golden generation' meant many had fallen out of love with them.

There has also been the fostering of a far more media-friendly relationship, although no-one should delude themselves: this relationship is always shaped by results and England's have been largely very satisfactory under Southgate.

It has been a happy and mutually beneficial relationship between England's players and fans but that has not stopped the side taking on some of their own very publicly and in unflattering terms here.

Maguire felt the total support of those inside England's camp if not some of those inside Wembley and it was a moment of significance that it was not allowed to pass without such a public, condemnatory response.

Comments

Join the conversation

53 comments

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 11:36

    Fans are entitled to express their opinions while Southgate is entitled to defend the players he picks. What makes this situation awkward is that Southgate professes to pick on club form, which Maguire is obviously lacking at present, so Southgate doesn't really have a strong case to criticise the fans discontent.

  • Comment posted by ozzy, today at 11:34

    I don’t think Maguire should be in the England team at the moment but he doesn’t pick himself Southgate does.
    So I can understand booing prior to the game starting to make that point to the manager but booing during the game could have affected the England defence and can only help the opposition.

    Southgate won’t want to drop Maguire now so those booing so much have actually done him a favour.

  • Comment posted by Phoolmeonce, today at 11:34

    "What have we become?", says mr pass towards your own goal for your entire career, when talking about a guy is so bad for his club they are trying to sell him asap and as for GS.......resign......just for picking Maguire and 'no game' Hendo.

  • Comment posted by Pat Pending, today at 11:27

    When the world cup comes around maguire will be up against top class players. Oh dear maguire, better start to show some improvement in your game or it could get embarrassing. The opposition England had in their qualifiers were pretty poor, which made him look good.

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 11:27

    Harry Maguire the modern day Phil Neville, should never have been picked for any England team but played for M. U. so must be international class.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 11:30

      Tony replied:
      Need to check your facts. He was playing for Leicester when he first got picked for England so in reality it has nothing to do with him being a United player. It is simply that Southgate rates him.

  • Comment posted by PCorker, today at 11:27

    I'm torn on this. Much like Pickford, Maguire has always played well in an England shirt (sending off game apart). He was selected in UEFAs team of the tournament for the Euros and seems to have a big game mentality at international level.
    Unfortunately Southgate consistently sites players club form as a reason he does/doesn't pick players - its an inconsistency that understandable annoys people.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 11:23

    "Was it simply a partisan anti-Manchester United response to Maguire's struggles at club level?" - If anybody would be able to identify an anti-Manchester United response, it is Phil McNulty. Just take a look back his back catalogue of articles. There's zero BBC balance there.

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 11:23

    It's pathetic to boo Maguire. Southgate picked him and played him and Maquire had a decent game. A small number of individuals with little minds booing because they don't like someone is something you see in a school playground between 6 year old. Some people need to grow up.

  • Comment posted by neilcos, today at 11:20

    I despair. Not at fans rightly displaying their displeasure at an unnecessary and unjustified selection of a badly out of form player. But at the arrogance of players (and manager) who undoubtedly earn more in a fortnight than most fans do in a year, and who cannot handle it when those fans (who have paid good money to be there) give entirely appropriate feedback.

  • Comment posted by maxwell, today at 11:17

    Southgate is right to defend the team that is a given. BUT what should be recognised is that Maguire is not good enough, both as a player and as a character to be in the squad. Booing was the expression of the frustration of the fans in knowing that all to clearly imo

  • Comment posted by Flecky, today at 11:15

    he is a poor player, out of form and not worth a place in either united or england currently. blind faith in someone does not help the team

    • Reply posted by jer, today at 11:28

      jer replied:
      But he has played well for England.

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 11:14

    The people that are booing him don't know who he is 😂

  • Comment posted by Donny Blade, today at 11:12

    Come back to Bramall Lane Harry we still love you.
    Some of the comments trolling him are infantile and totally mis-informed.
    A more genuine, hard working lad you will never find. He stands strong when others around him falter. He broke into Sheff United's team as a young raw teenager and led the back line of the defence like a trojan when there was no-one else. A true pro and role model. UTB

  • Comment posted by Monkey Hangar, today at 11:10

    Pay your money for travel and a ticket. You have the right to voice any opinion you want so long as its within grounds of decency. I'm here to be entertained, couldn't give two f%*ks what Southgate or maguire think

    • Reply posted by Summers , today at 11:18

      Summers replied:
      copied from another post but it's 100% apt to YOU - If you buy a ticket and go to a game only to boo at a player of the team you're supporting, you need to take a good, long look in the mirror and start thinking about making some life decisions.

  • Comment posted by WonderBeard, today at 11:10

    If you buy a ticket and go to a game only to boo at a player of the team you're supporting, you need to take a good, long look in the mirror and start thinking about making some life decisions.

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 11:16

      Pat Pending replied:
      It happens all the time in the Premier. Teams get booed off if they play badly. Maguire got booed because hes a poor player. Get over it.

  • Comment posted by Kloppite, today at 11:10

    I was led to believe that the England squad were chosen on merit and form !
    As Maguire recently shown none of these qualities then obviously the chance should have been given to someone who has !!!

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 11:17

      Pat Pending replied:
      Absolutely!

  • Comment posted by Pinonchicco, today at 11:09

    Maguire is being found out time and time again, his move to Manchester has been a total mistake...

    • Reply posted by Pat Pending, today at 11:35

      Pat Pending replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 11:07

    No matter in which field of work, if you are doing a bad job at work, you get told off.

    If you consistently playing badly all year long and still get selected over your deserving peers, what do you expect? Flowers and balloons?

    'But plays for England' is a poor argument cos in all likelihood someone else is waiting to do it better.

  • Comment posted by Cotumely, today at 11:06

    Southgate should keep quiet. The fans pay for his multi-million pound salary, so we have a right to boo.

    If Mouthgate doesn’t like people having a choice on whether to boo or not, would suggest he go and live in a country more to his liking, such as Russia.

    • Reply posted by Rubylove199, today at 11:17

      Rubylove199 replied:
      No, you do not have 'the right' to boo, or to do anything else for that matter. What exactly gives you 'the right'?? As for GS's salary, I suggest you look at what Pep Guardiola earns a year, around 5 times more, before you start criticising.

