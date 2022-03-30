Prospect of reintroducing five substitutions in Premier League to be discussed at meeting

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Substitute Nicolas Pepe replaces Bukayo Saka for Arsenal
Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow five substitutions in a match for the 2020-21 season

The prospect of five substitutes being allowed in Premier League matches is likely to move closer on Thursday.

It is due to be one of the significant topics for discussion at the shareholder meeting of all 20 clubs.

It is thought a formal vote on the matter is unlikely but in debating the topic the clubs are signalling it is something they are willing to consider.

Five substitutes were introduced across the game in May 2020 after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, controversially, the Premier League became the only major competition to ditch the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season because some objected that it gave the clubs with bigger squads an unfair advantage.

A succession of managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, spoke out against the decision.

The Liverpool and Manchester City managers both said the decision was partly responsible for a spate of muscular injuries across the top flight.

In October, football law makers the International Football Association Board (Ifab) recommended that five substitutions be implemented permanently in the sport.

While nothing changed for the 2021-22 campaign - even though five substitutes are allowed in FA Cup matches - it is now viewed as likely that clubs will accept five substitutes at the Premier League's annual general meeting at the end of the season.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by Danstv, today at 12:54

    Why not finish the job and allow 11 substitutions!

  • Comment posted by dailyrubbish, today at 12:54

    Joke!!!

  • Comment posted by Herding cats, today at 12:53

    Maybe 2 balls would help too? Or softer grass? Or 4 goals instead of 2? Leave football alone, it's been just fine for hundreds of years! 3 subs is fine, if we allowed 5, at some point someone would need 6, or 7...

  • Comment posted by Redman Down Under, today at 12:51

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Glass Onion, today at 12:51

    It would slow the game down; you'd have teams making unnecessary substitutions to see a game out.Hopefully the majority of clubs will see sense and not vote this through.

  • Comment posted by CoffeeFueledCurmudgeon, today at 12:49

    Given almost all of Englands players come December will be the least rested in the world, you'd think it common sense. Every other league has focused on the compressed seasons, the impact of COVID precautions on every element of club life, and the welfare of players. But not here, despite the proven increase in injuries of 10.6 per cent on the previous five-year average in the first half season.

    • Reply posted by DferPolarBear, today at 12:53

      DferPolarBear replied:
      I think you mean English league players, which are from many nations. Then there are English players who play abroad.

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 12:49

    Will help the rich clubs more than the Norwich's and Burnley's. Big surprise.

  • Comment posted by ecosse1950, today at 12:47

    cut down the number of non british players on the field at one time then as many subs a they want but ONLY 3 NON BRITISH PLAYERS ON THE PARK AT ANY TIME

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 12:45

    Roll out free kick and penalty specialists and ra ra girls at half time !! GRRRR

    • Reply posted by DferPolarBear, today at 12:50

      DferPolarBear replied:
      female polar bears in ra-ra skirts? Interesting...

  • Comment posted by toutlaw86, today at 12:45

    Nothing wrong with football - stop changing the rules!

  • Comment posted by MrBlueBurns, today at 12:44

    No need. Add this to the possibility of clubs being protected in the Champions League and it's clear who is running football. The big clubs, and for themselves. Can we look forward to journalists pointing out what these changes mean or are they too busy securing their places on the Bisto Express?

  • Comment posted by Dont be a fool, today at 12:44

    Just ONE substitution should be permitted, and that for an injury

    • Reply posted by CoffeeFueledCurmudgeon, today at 12:50

      CoffeeFueledCurmudgeon replied:
      Injuries would be faked. "ooh, I felt something" and nothing can be done there because an employee cannot be forced to continue if they are in pain as this breaches fundamental human rights and employment law.

  • Comment posted by DferPolarBear, today at 12:44

    5 subs would be a compromise solutions for the managers who want fewer games or a winter break. At least they could manage a couple more injured players without rushing them back and rotate on the weeks where there are two matches and a fair bit of travelling and allow a slightly larger chance to introduce youth players to a first team.

  • Comment posted by hi, today at 12:44

    Simply plays more into the hands of the richer teams. Funny that it seems to be mainly managers of these richer teams with deeper squads that have been calling for more subs. 3 subs has worked fine for decades. The extra concussion sub recently introduced was a necessity and had worked well.

    • Reply posted by Spud500, today at 12:50

      Spud500 replied:
      Whilst i suspect your right what about the smaller teams who run themselves into the ground chasing the ball then concede a few goals in the last 20.

  • Comment posted by RivalFan, today at 12:42

    In my eyes this only increases the already huge advantage the teams with the biggest budgets have.

  • Comment posted by U19950402, today at 12:42

    tell all of the irrelevant clubs that only have to play 1 game a week to stfu if they object to 5 subs this time. why should the big clubs players be penalised with higher injury risks

    • Reply posted by Owl1867, today at 12:51

      Owl1867 replied:
      maybe the 'big clubs' should learn to condition their players better instead?

  • Comment posted by Owl1867, today at 12:41

    5 subs is ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by William Nicks, today at 12:41

    only used if injury happens!!!!

  • Comment posted by Botman, today at 12:38

    Why not make it unlimited ? There are people at these clubs happy to sit on their proverbial and do nothing !

