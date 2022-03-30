Prospect of reintroducing five substitutions in Premier League to be discussed at meeting

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Substitute Nicolas Pepe replaces Bukayo Saka for Arsenal
Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow five substitutions in a match for the 2020-21 season

The prospect of five substitutes being allowed in Premier League matches is likely to move closer on Thursday.

It is due to be one of the significant topics for discussion at the shareholder meeting of all 20 clubs.

It is thought a formal vote on the matter is unlikely but in debating the topic the clubs are signalling it is something they are willing to consider.

Five substitutes were introduced across the game in May 2020 after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, controversially, the Premier League became the only major competition to ditch the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season because some objected that it gave the clubs with bigger squads an unfair advantage.

A succession of managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, spoke out against the decision.

The Liverpool and Manchester City managers both said the decision was partly responsible for a spate of muscular injuries across the top flight.

In October, football law makers the International Football Association Board (Ifab) recommended that five substitutions be implemented permanently in the sport.

While nothing changed for the 2021-22 campaign - even though five substitutes are allowed in FA Cup matches - it is now viewed as likely that clubs will accept five substitutes at the Premier League's annual general meeting at the end of the season.

Comments

63 comments

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 13:12

    Stop taking the knee whilst we're at changing rules, it's run its course and made no difference anyway its just box ticking for political correctness

  • Comment posted by Idunno, today at 13:12

    Man utd would recommend 11 substitutions

  • Comment posted by Mad World, today at 13:11

    Put the referee and 4th official in direct contact and don't stop the game for substitutions just allow them to happen. The player comes off at the half-way line and the 4th official lets them on and tells the referee what's happened

  • Comment posted by Allo1, today at 13:10

    If subs are used in injury time to slow the game and waste time, tell the clubs that an extra 1 minute will be added to the time for every player used. So if the ref gives 3 mins and the teams throw 1 sub on, injury time become 5 mins.

  • Comment posted by Wozza, today at 13:10

    Liverpool want to play Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Diaz AND Minamino each match? Surprise!

  • Comment posted by Missinginstereo, today at 13:10

    So you get 5 subs, VAR and soon you'll have mandatory water breaks. You'll have quarters within the next 10 years. Enjoy your 4hr footy matches. The yanks are gutting the league.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 13:08

    The pace of the game is nothing to do with substitutes it's players who routinely fall to the ground clutching some part of their anatomy in such a manner that suggests they may need it amputated at the very least. Then after the ref has been conned into stopping the game the application of some water is enough to make the agony go away. These people should immediately be substituted end of story.

  • Comment posted by Al Spiros, today at 13:08

    Leave it at 3 outfield subs + a keeper sub for injury only.

  • Comment posted by NickC, today at 13:08

    Pretend it's an England friendly then you can have as many as you want!

  • Comment posted by WinstonSmith, today at 13:05

    I think it makes sense. I'd also allow teams to use all 25 squad players on a match day, or at least 23 players like they do in international tournaments. Then you have 3 sub stoppages where you can use up to 5 subs.

  • Comment posted by xabi_xabi, today at 13:05

    plus we'll never get to see outfield players having to go in goal which is great fun

  • Comment posted by xabi_xabi, today at 13:03

    no need to change; this helps bigger clubs and pressing teams - from a Liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by SiviUK, today at 13:02

    3 substitutions. If after all 3 have been made and a team loses a player(s) through injury and is therefore down on numbers through no fault of their own, then the extra subs could be permitted to even up the match.

    • Reply posted by mee, today at 13:04

      mee replied:
      Won't work. Too open to abuse with fake injuries.

  • Comment posted by Lordluca, today at 13:01

    its bad enough at the moment with the amount of petty substitutions to slow a game down. If they want 5, then fine but use subs like they do in rugby and NOT stop the game each time, just call the player off and once off, the sub can come on, but play continues. Why would anyone object to this? Gives the game more fluidity and the fan more actual ball in play game time = value for money. Simples

    • Reply posted by WinstonSmith, today at 13:07

      WinstonSmith replied:
      As long as you still have only 3 sub stoppages, using 5 subs across those stoppages should be fine

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 13:00

    Seems sensible to go to 5 subs now it's going to happen world wide happens in FA & League Cup games already this season didn't seem to be a issue.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 12:59

    With a squad of 25 why not have 14 substitutes. It's a none issue whether it's 1 or 14 all the clubs are paying players north if £50k a week and half are doing sweet fanny Adams to justify their existence in the Rolex and Sports car set.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 13:07

      David replied:
      Because if you did a team trying to disrupt the game would simply keep substituting players. We all see now teams who are winning substituting players in the last 5 minutes to slow the game down, just would end up doing it for the last 20 minutes, with a subs every couple of minutes

  • Comment posted by UBOH, today at 12:59

    Easy Sollution:
    A player substituted for any reason cannot play the next fixture in that competition. All of a sudden you don't see many substitutions anymore.

    • Reply posted by VoiceOfReason, today at 13:08

      VoiceOfReason replied:
      So... a player gets serious blow to the head, suffers concussion and has to be removed from the field of play because of protocols surrounding this type of injury. An international break ensues Two weeks later, despite passing all HIAs, you're saying that the player can't play in the club's next match? Here's a simple solution; don't let people with your mentality make decisions.

  • Comment posted by Pen Factory, today at 12:57

    And fans say that the PL is harder to win now, I remember when you could only use 1 sub!

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 12:55

    5 subs but only 3 sub stoppages so you cannot stop the game five times (if that makes sense) also no substitutions in injury time

