Premier League clubs voted against continuing to allow five substitutions in a match for the 2020-21 season

The prospect of five substitutes being allowed in Premier League matches is likely to move closer on Thursday.

It is due to be one of the significant topics for discussion at the shareholder meeting of all 20 clubs.

It is thought a formal vote on the matter is unlikely but in debating the topic the clubs are signalling it is something they are willing to consider.

Five substitutes were introduced across the game in May 2020 after the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, controversially, the Premier League became the only major competition to ditch the rule for the compressed 2020-21 season because some objected that it gave the clubs with bigger squads an unfair advantage.

A succession of managers, including Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, spoke out against the decision.

The Liverpool and Manchester City managers both said the decision was partly responsible for a spate of muscular injuries across the top flight.

In October, football law makers the International Football Association Board (Ifab) recommended that five substitutions be implemented permanently in the sport.

While nothing changed for the 2021-22 campaign - even though five substitutes are allowed in FA Cup matches - it is now viewed as likely that clubs will accept five substitutes at the Premier League's annual general meeting at the end of the season.