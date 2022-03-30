Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Erin Cuthbert (right) has scored 18 goals in 48 Scotland appearances

Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert has returned to the Scotland squad for the Women's World Cup qualifier against Spain at Hampden on 12 April.

Cuthbert missed the Pinatar Cup matches with Wales, Slovakia and Hungary in February through injury.

Hibernian defender Leah Eddie is also included in the 23-strong squad.

The Scots are second in Group B after five games, five points behind a Spanish team with a perfect record so far.

Scotland finished fifth in the Pinatar Cup after debutant goalkeeper Eartha Cumings secured a penalty shootout win against Hungary.

Lana Clelland, Abi Harrison and Martha Thomas, who all scored for Pedro Martinez Losa's side in Spain, retain their places, along with Cumings and influential midfielder Caroline Weir.

Captain Rachel Corsie also features along with experienced defender Jen Beattie.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Alexander (Glasgow City), Cumings (Charlton), Fife (Rangers).

Defenders: Beattie (Arsenal), Clark (Glasgow City), Corsie (Aston Villa), Docherty (Rangers), Eddie (Hibernian), Howard (Leicester).

Midfielders: Arthur (Aston Villa), Evans (West Ham), Graham (Everton), Kerr (Rangers), Murray (Birmingham), Weir (Man City).

Forwards: Arnot (Rangers), Clelland (Sassuolo), Cuthbert (Chelsea), Emslie (Everton), Grimshaw (Milan), Harrison (Bristol City), Ross (Rangers), Thomas (Manchester United).