Close menu
Championship
Nottm ForestNottingham Forest2CoventryCoventry City0

Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City: Forest stretch unbeaten run to nine games

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments89

Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson has scored 12 goals in his past 17 Championship games for Forest

Nottingham Forest kept their Championship play-off bid on course with victory against Coventry City.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, his 15th of the season, and James Garner secured the win at the City Ground.

A third successive success moves Forest up to fifth in the table with eight matches remaining, and Steve Cooper's side have two games in hand on most of their rivals.

Defeat for the Sky Blues, who drop to 12th, all but ends their promotion hopes as they are now eight points below the play-offs with six games left.

Coventry, though, more than matched their opponents and Callum O'Hare had a chance to bring them back into the game with 15 minutes left, but he could not beat Brice Samba when played through by Gustavo Hamer.

Another chance, at 1-0, saw O'Hare put through Viktor Gyokeres but the Swede fired over.

Defeat means the Sky Blues have now taken only six points from their past eight games.

Forest's form has been of total contrast and they enter the final month of the season having not lost in the league since the end of January.

Both their goals were smartly worked, first as Jack Colback crossed from the left in the 25th minute and Johnson finished cleverly, steering the ball around both goalkeeper and post.

Keinan Davis jinked into space in the 61st minute and slid a ball into the area for Garner to smash home left-footed.

Play was stopped briefly for a home supporter who was taken ill, but it did not throw Forest off their stride, with Ryan Yates hitting the bar in stoppage time.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It was a tough game and a brilliant result. Tactically they test you and I have a lot of respect for Coventry.

"We turned the ball over too much in the first half and that cost us fluidity.

"Second half, they advanced up the pitch and that suited us and we could have gone on and got two or three more."

Coventry City manager Mark Robins told BBC CWR:

"I thought we played really well but we just didn't have that final touch, which we've said quite often.

"Forest are a really good side. They put you under pressure and if you don't take your chances, you can't put them under pressure, they can take a deep breath and go again.

"The atmosphere was brilliant, it was an enjoyable game for all the right reasons, obviously other than we didn't take our chances."

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Samba
  • 4WorrallBooked at 21mins
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 26McKenna
  • 2Spence
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 8ColbackBooked at 90mins
  • 11ZinckernagelBooked at 54minsSubstituted forLolleyat 58'minutes
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forGrabbanat 78'minutes
  • 9DavisSubstituted forSurridgeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 7Grabban
  • 14Laryea
  • 16Surridge
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
  • 23Lolley

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Moore
  • 15HyamBooked at 77mins
  • 4Rose
  • 27BidwellBooked at 39mins
  • 20KaneSubstituted forMaatsenat 66'minutes
  • 38HamerSubstituted forHowleyat 85'minutes
  • 14SheafSubstituted forTavaresat 66'minutes
  • 8Allen
  • 23Dabo
  • 10O'HareBooked at 90mins
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 18Maatsen
  • 26Shipley
  • 30Tavares
  • 36Howley
  • 41Bapaga
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
28,977

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home18
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 2, Coventry City 0.

  3. Booking

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by James Garner (Nottingham Forest).

  5. Post update

    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by James Garner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Surridge.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest).

  10. Post update

    Ian Maatsen (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jake Bidwell.

  12. Booking

    Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Jack Colback (Nottingham Forest).

  14. Post update

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range. Assisted by Sam Surridge following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by James Garner with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.

  18. Post update

    Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Howley (Coventry City).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Lolley (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from long range on the left is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sam Surridge with a headed pass.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

89 comments

  • Comment posted by fdbjwtnb, today at 23:20

    Robins out

  • Comment posted by columbo is a cov fan, today at 23:20

    Forest have momentum now it’s them Fulham and Bournemouth for me . Us ? A great season with limited resources from robins and the boys . Gyokeres and Haymer will go in the summer and a further lack of investment will see a relegation battle next year . Good luck forest PUSB

  • Comment posted by Sky Blue Heaven, today at 23:11

    Thought before the game that Forest would be too strong for us with the form they are in. Really hope they get promoted this season. If we can build on the excellent work Mark Robins has achieved this season I can see us pushing for the top 6 next season. Good Luck Forest for the remainder of the season #PUSB

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 23:10

    Johnson's advance through the season is astronomical! He's not only prem class now, he's top 4!

    • Reply posted by Derek, today at 23:15

      Derek replied:
      At his age…I believe he’s soon to be come world class - an absolute amazing season

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 22:53

    Easy win tonight - you wouldn’t bet against us at the moment

  • Comment posted by mainstandmacca, today at 22:51

    Thought Coventry were excellent tonight. Pressed well, closed down Spence and Johnson preventing us from gaining momentum. Were they able to put away their chances, I’ve no doubt they’d be in the playoffs. Referee was an absolute joke and did his best to ruin a good game. Forest do look real contenders for the playoffs as a minimum…

    • Reply posted by jamie, today at 22:58

      jamie replied:
      I don’t know about excellent. I agree with Cooper in that we could easily have had a couple more and they were well beaten. Just an average side although O’Hare looks a good player

  • Comment posted by Edward How, today at 22:48

    I agree Geoff! In 30 years of watching Cherries I don’t ever recall a Forest Bmth rivalry. But we’ve got one now I think looking at form and run in. It just might come down to the game itself. Which of course we will turn up for unlike tonight.

  • Comment posted by May Duppname, today at 22:42

    Unlucky, Cov. You pushed us hard and made decent chances. All the best for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 22:39

    By time Forest beat Bournmouth at their place we go above them

    Bournemouth will lose again at the weekend - we’ll have a better goal difference than them and we’re going to finish 2nd

    Just look at their next 8 games - 6 of them are against teams in and around the playoffs

    They’ll bottle it 👍🏼

    • Reply posted by F1 - NFFC, today at 22:44

      F1 - NFFC replied:
      I agree 100%. The wheels are already getting loose on the Cherries wagon.

  • Comment posted by Max G, today at 22:38

    8 points behind Bournemouth. Could we?

    I'll be cheering on Sheffield United this Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Red Fred, today at 22:51

      Red Fred replied:
      My brother in law stands to win £1500 quid if Forest finish in the top 2. On Saturday his cash out was a paltry £62 quid.After tonight’s results and with a game less to go it will probably be in the £100’s.
      What a position to be in.!!!

  • Comment posted by greenjersey, today at 22:37

    Steve Cooper has created a team with belief,skill and heart. Hard to beat,that is.The sun is shining from the inside at the city ground.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 22:37

    Some very odd decisions from the ref tonight, but well done forest, just keep winning our games and we will see how this pans out. Gonna be tighter for second than many would have thought.

    • Reply posted by Red Fred, today at 22:54

      Red Fred replied:
      Personally I thought Mr Robinson was awful.The only decision. he got right tonight was to stop play when the spectator took ill. An absolutely horrendous display of whistling, and I’m a referee at grass roots level.!!!

  • Comment posted by KwikGetaway, today at 22:33

    For those other top six teams hoping Coventry could do them a favour its back down to earth again. They even started to fool me for a while there...

    • Reply posted by Coventry , today at 22:41

      Coventry replied:
      If you deserve to be in the top six ,you should not deserve Favours.It may be, your teams FOOLING YOU or your just a FOOL thinking they will get promoted ......Who knows
      #PUSB

  • Comment posted by Geoff Dillon, today at 22:26

    Bournemouth, watch your backs!!

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:24

    Would be great to see Forest in the EPL, under a Mr.Clough they played football and were successful.

    • Reply posted by bpf, today at 23:11

      bpf replied:
      Pretty sure Coventry played football and successful once upon a time, as we're Sunderland, Portsmouth, Bradford. What relevance does this have to now?

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 22:17

    Fair play Forest but AFCB are still too far ahead ...... see you in May!

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 22:31

      pete replied:
      Don't count your chickens son

  • Comment posted by part_time_supporter, today at 22:17

    Forest not at their best against a spirited Coventry, but it's not easy when the ref gives everything against you. How Coventry ended up with fewer bookings than Forest is a mystery.

    Kept going regardless and ground out a win.

  • Comment posted by sky blue sam, today at 22:15

    Cooperman performed his magic. Just like that!!

  • Comment posted by Captain Whacky, today at 22:11

    Tinpot Bournemouth. We're comin' to getchya!

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 22:10

    Same old forest as they will hold it together until the REAL test starts in the play offs and then they will bottle it and fall through the floor as always !. Then it will be sane old next season down among the dead men since the last century living on the past of half a century ago nearly ha ha !. Next season another relegation battle !. Lots of love....Leicester City kop end boys !!!

    • Reply posted by Lets Get Out, today at 22:11

      Lets Get Out replied:
      Just sore we thrashed the sorry foxes

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham39258693326183
2Bournemouth38219862352772
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton4018111159451465
5Nottm Forest3818101059362364
6Sheff Utd4018101253411264
7Middlesbrough391881352411162
8Blackburn4017111251411062
9QPR40178155451359
10Millwall401513124139258
11West Brom401512134437757
12Coventry401511145150156
13Preston401315124145-454
14Swansea39159154652-654
15Stoke401410165046452
16Blackpool391410154346-352
17Cardiff39137194560-1546
18Birmingham401112174358-1545
19Bristol City40128205172-2144
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading40127214775-2837
22Barnsley39611222955-2629
23Derby401213153945-628
24Peterborough4069253381-4827
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport