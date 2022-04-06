Close menu
Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion2BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Bournemouth: Baggies keep slim play-off chances alive

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments42

Andy Carroll
Andy Carroll has scored two goals in his past four games for West Brom

West Bromwich Albion kept their slim play-off chances alive with victory over Championship promotion hopefuls Bournemouth.

The Baggies were 2-0 up inside 12 minutes at The Hawthorns through Alex Mowatt's long-range strike and Andy Carroll's powerful finish.

Carroll was a menace throughout and almost doubled his tally early in the second half when he prodded Grady Diangana's pass just wide.

Bournemouth, who dominated possession but failed to get any of their 17 shots on target, improved after the break as the hosts dropped deeper.

Jordan Zemura missed their best chance when he skewed over on the slide and the Baggies closed out the game under huge pressure.

West Brom are seven points outside the play-offs with six matches remaining and would realistically need to win all of those games to stand a chance of sneaking in.

Second-placed Bournemouth remain six points above third-placed Huddersfield and still have games in hand on their promotion rivals.

The Cherries have conceded the second fewest goals in the division this season, but it was two lapses of concentration which led to the hosts' quickfire double.

First Darnell Furlong's cross was only half cleared to Mowatt whose shot hit the ground and bounced past goalkeeper Mark Travers.

Nathaniel Phillips then missed a long ball down the middle from England keeper Sam Johnstone and Carroll showed strength to hold off Adam Smith before firing in from six yards.

Nottingham Forest's victory over Coventry which took them fifth means the Baggies only moved one point closer to the play-offs.

But they face two out-of-form mid-table sides in Stoke and Blackpool next before a potentially crunch game at Forest on Easter Monday.

Bournemouth's run-in is less than favourable with games against most of their promotion rivals to come.

West Brom manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio WM:

"In the last two home games we've beaten the top two teams and deservedly so.

"That's a frustration for us but we'll keep working away. There's a lot of work to be done still, but it's pleasing when you can play against the top teams and win convincingly.

"Big Andy (Carroll) was rolling back the years. He gave a real performance of a centre-forward and I'm delighted to see him well and stay fit."

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker told BBC Radio Solent:

"It fell down giving them two goals which we gave up really easily, two poor goals.

"Then the game became very difficult for us against a stubborn team, a team who packed the penalty box.

"We had a lot of shots, I don't think we had one on target, it was a real crowded penalty box and we struggled at those moments. We didn't have the quality in the final third to find those little openings."

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1JohnstoneBooked at 84mins
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5BartleyBooked at 83mins
  • 16Clarke
  • 2FurlongBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMolumbyat 68'minutes
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 8Livermore
  • 27MowattSubstituted forO'Sheaat 85'minutes
  • 3Townsend
  • 11DianganaSubstituted forRobinsonat 74'minutes
  • 15Carroll

Substitutes

  • 4O'Shea
  • 7Robinson
  • 14Molumby
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 25Button
  • 41Fellows

Bournemouth

Formation 4-3-3

  • 42Travers
  • 15A Smith
  • 2Phillips
  • 5KellyBooked at 52mins
  • 33ZemuraBooked at 45mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 4L CookSubstituted forCantwellat 55'minutes
  • 29Billing
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
  • 9SolankeBooked at 83mins
  • 32AnthonySubstituted forLoweat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Woodman
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 18Lowe
  • 22Pearson
  • 24Cahill
  • 37Dembélé
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBournemouth
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home12
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Bournemouth 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 2, Bournemouth 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Taylor Gardner-Hickman tries a through ball, but Dara O'Shea is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

  5. Post update

    Andy Carroll (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Townsend.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Mark Travers.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dara O'Shea.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jayson Molumby.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Livermore.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Jake Livermore.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamal Lowe (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

  15. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Lloyd Kelly.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Dara O'Shea replaces Alex Mowatt.

  17. Booking

    Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nathaniel Phillips with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  19. Booking

    Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Booking

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

42 comments

  • Comment posted by The DOOG, today at 23:30

    18 points to play for Baggies need to show more quality and start hitting the target.

  • Comment posted by JohnF, today at 23:09

    Well played West Brom! The Championship is a very poor league this season. Norwich are a better team than Bournemouth. The Premier League needs reducing by 2 clubs. West Brom will be in the top 6 next season, but still not good enough for the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Alistair, today at 23:02

    Not there yet Bournemouth,I reckon forest might bum ya.

  • Comment posted by GaryBaldy, today at 22:51

    No chance WBA will go up this year!

  • Comment posted by MatchDayMemories, today at 22:42

    Well Bruce takes some slagging but I think he did a number on Bournemouth tonight. The difference between the team we played against tonight and Birmingham on Sunday - These were push forward and I think that's better for these players as their mindset is still Vals way although Bruce doesn't wear them out closing down in areas were it's not needed.

  • Comment posted by croftish, today at 22:42

    Dingle turning up. Well done :-)

  • Comment posted by fulhamman, today at 22:38

    Thanks Albion, championship trophy on it's way to west London!

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 23:06

      The DOOG replied:
      Good luck to the one man band,

  • Comment posted by Leviathan, today at 22:37

    Good win although too little too late. Says it all they only seem to turn up when the pressure is off. Clear out still needed.

  • Comment posted by Boscombeboy, today at 22:36

    On way back from the game,not too disappointed,West Brom are really not all that..just didn't take our chances..
    Fact is we will be in the prem next season and West Bromley won't be...

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 22:45

      terry phillips replied:
      Sour grapes ring a bell there you might go up but will be straight back down your not that good😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by geoff adams, today at 22:35

    So Albion decided to show up and play football. Yeah right. But 2 nill and 3 points cant be all that bad . Let's hope this isnt a one off performance

  • Comment posted by Pabs, today at 22:30

    Keep going albion, still outside chance, although for me we need to stay in championship for another 1-2 seasons to develop a good stable side and hopefully get some new investment from a new owner.

  • Comment posted by Yowmsaft, today at 22:25

    Dingles don’t need to turn up. It’s almost an hour after the whistle and there’s 10 comments. Says it all cocker

    • Reply posted by Boscombeboy, today at 22:37

      Boscombeboy replied:
      Game finished at 10 o/c cocker...

  • Comment posted by mediumfast, today at 22:22

    Cheers Stevie! UTB

  • Comment posted by ABS, today at 22:20

    good win Brom - though does not change the fact cherries will be in the premier league and you won't

    • Reply posted by Top, today at 22:23

      Top replied:
      Don't count your chickens just yet about being back on the Premier league.

  • Comment posted by ash , today at 22:15

    Amazing support 2,000 Bournemouth fans was all I could hear ... Unrewarded!
    Sheffield Utd on Saturday won't be easy so mix it up Scotty, we are still in a fantastic position....

    • Reply posted by Leviathan, today at 22:37

      Leviathan replied:
      There would have been 2,000 if you could fill your allocation.

  • Comment posted by Top, today at 22:15

    Shame we didn't show up on Sunday against Birmingham really.

    Better tonight.

    Oh what could have been or what could still be ahead

    Bournemouth couldn't hit the side of a barn in truth.

    See if any dingles appear tonight.

    • Reply posted by Westwood , today at 22:27

      Westwood replied:
      Going nowhere UTW 🤣

  • Comment posted by ThomasK Wiltshire, today at 22:13

    Better performance, picked all the bits up, and stayed tight on Bournemouth attack, a great effort by all especially the hold up play of Andy Carol, great showing again by Taylor Gardener-Hickman a little soldier with great feet, COYB’s

  • Comment posted by Main lounge tv, today at 22:12

    I was at the game against Bristol on Saturday and we conceded too early, we did so again tonight but worse. On the plus side we had 17 shots on target on the negative side none went in ! Don’t blow it boys.

    • Reply posted by Silver Fox, today at 22:15

      Silver Fox replied:
      None on target, matey!

  • Comment posted by Gordon Ford, today at 22:10

    Grass too long again Mr P or West Brom better side?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham39258693326183
2Bournemouth38219862352772
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton4018111159451465
5Nottm Forest3818101059362364
6Sheff Utd4018101253411264
7Middlesbrough391881352411162
8Blackburn4017111251411062
9QPR40178155451359
10Millwall401513124139258
11West Brom401512134437757
12Coventry401511145150156
13Preston401315124145-454
14Swansea39159154652-654
15Stoke401410165046452
16Blackpool391410154346-352
17Cardiff39137194560-1546
18Birmingham401112174358-1545
19Bristol City40128205172-2144
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading40127214775-2837
22Barnsley39611222955-2629
23Derby401213153945-628
24Peterborough4069253381-4827
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport