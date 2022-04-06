Close menu
Championship
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0FulhamFulham1

Middlesbrough 0-1 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic puts Cottagers close to promotion

By Chris PeddyBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments47

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring the winner for Fulham
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 11th header of the season

Fulham inched ever closer to Premier League promotion with a hard-fought win over Middlesbrough in atrocious conditions at the Riverside Stadium.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's 38th Championship goal of the campaign was enough to end Boro's eight-match winning streak at home and put Fulham on the cusp of a return to the top flight.

Mitrovic headed in Harry Wilson's pinpoint free-kick in the second half to give Fulham their 25th victory of the season.

Matt Crooks' half-volley deflected over for Boro before Josh Coburn headed agonisingly off target and Duncan Watmore blazed over in the final seconds as the hosts failed to find a deserved equaliser.

Fulham will be promoted if Nottingham Forest lose to Birmingham on Saturday and they then beat Coventry at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Chances in the first half were few and far between, with Mitrovic uncharacteristically wasting a gift of an opportunity when put through by some sloppy Boro defending as the Serb dragged his shot well wide.

Watmore and captain Jonny Howson had long-range efforts easily saved by Marek Rodak in the Fulham goal before the chance of the half fell to Crooks.

Marcus Tavernier's whipped cross found the midfielder in the box but his effort was diverted over by defender Tim Ream.

Bobby Decordova-Reid then wasted a glorious chance for Fulham to take the lead early in the second half, somehow turning wide at the back post from Kenny Tete's cross.

Fulham's winner was straight off the training ground, with Wilson's superb set-piece met by an unmarked Mitrovic in the box after he had sprinted in from well outside the area.

The hosts pushed for the equaliser as the rain intensified on Teesside and Coburn missed a golden opportunity to level things when his header drifted wide of the far post.

The ball fell kindly for Watmore deep into stoppage time but the 28-year-old fired over from close range as Fulham held on.

The league leaders now need just two wins from their remaining seven matches to seal an instant return to the top flight, while Boro drop out of the play-off spots to seventh.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Tees:

"I think we had enough chances to win a couple of times.

"We got beat and I don't like that. I don't want to say we played well and we've done this and that, I want to win the game.

"Mitrovic does what Mitrovic does, he's done it to everybody and he's done it to us, even though I think it's a really poor goal [to concede], possibly the poorest goal of the season for me so far.

"They were resolute, they dug in. But I'm not sure how much it was them defending well or us missing big chances - I'd like to think it was us missing big chances so no excuses from our point of view."

Fulham head coach Marco Silva told BBC Radio London:

"It was a tough game. Probably if you ask me if it was one point for either team [a fair result] probably yes.

"We were much more dominant in ourselves [in the] first half then fantastic reaction from them in the second half as well.

"They are a strong side, they have great quality and they can play with a lot of intensity as well.

On Mitrovic: "Amazing goal. He deserves everything that he's achieving so far this season.

"His reaction to the last season has been fantastic, the goals he scores speak for themselves and he deserves everything.

"He keeps working really hard for his team-mates and this club and that's what I want to see from him."

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 2Dijksteel
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNairBooked at 90mins
  • 14PeltierSubstituted forMcGreeat 60'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 25CrooksBooked at 72minsSubstituted forCoburnat 77'minutes
  • 16Howson
  • 7Tavernier
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forBolaat 56'minutes
  • 18Watmore
  • 11Sporar

Substitutes

  • 22Bamba
  • 26Connolly
  • 27Bola
  • 28Daniels
  • 37Coburn
  • 47Balogun
  • 48McGree

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 2Tete
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23BryanSubstituted forRobinsonat 82'minutes
  • 6ReedBooked at 65mins
  • 12ChalobahSubstituted forOnomahat 64'minutes
  • 8Wilson
  • 28CarvalhoBooked at 54mins
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forKebanoat 64'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Hector
  • 7Kebano
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri
  • 25Onomah
  • 33Robinson
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
21,995

Match Stats

Home TeamMiddlesbroughAway TeamFulham
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 0, Fulham 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duncan Watmore (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham).

  6. Post update

    Marc Bola (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

  9. Post update

    Harry Wilson (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Coburn.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Neeskens Kebano (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Anfernee Dijksteel (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Bola with a cross following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Josh Onomah.

  16. Post update

    Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough).

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Fulham) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Booking

    Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Fabio Carvalho (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by DaveyDoubleYou, today at 23:08

    The future looks bright for Boro under Wilder, but he really needs to sort the strikers out. Only Cardiff of the 24 clubs have a lower top scorer!

  • Comment posted by MarkB, today at 23:06

    A big fan of Wilder as a Blade but beware of overestimating yourself. Writing off Mitrovic, case in point!!

  • Comment posted by dyetheskygreen, today at 23:06

    Winning away with your backs against the wall is the stuff that championship winners are made of. Boro v forest in the playoffs final at Wembley for me , two good teams finding form at the right time

  • Comment posted by KiddyChris, today at 22:51

    Decent game considering the conditions. Not sure we (Boro) deserved a point after being outplayed in the 1st half. Much better 2nd half but just not clinical enough. We’re not the same team without Jones.

    Swap Mitrovic and Sporar around and we probably win tonight!

    Well played Fulham, definitely the best team in the division. No disgrace to lose narrowly as long as we bounce back Saturday.
    .

  • Comment posted by SisterDollyCake, today at 22:35

    Come on Mark we're waiting

    • Reply posted by Turn Again, today at 22:45

      Turn Again replied:
      Has he changed his name to jambo 1. Sounds like the same comments.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 22:24

    Can’t wait to see mitrovic in the premier League next season he will struggle to get to 10 goals has approved last time out he’s just not Premier League standard

    • Reply posted by SisterDollyCake, today at 22:33

      SisterDollyCake replied:
      Like you "has approved" that if an intelligent, original thought entered your head it would die of loneliness

  • Comment posted by MJH, today at 22:24

    Fair play to Boro for giving us a really tough game tonight. As the cliche goes, it could have gone either way. Very proud of our boys for seeing it out, but Middlesbrough can certainly hold their heads high; keep your game up like that, and I'm certain you'll be in the play offs. I wish you well.

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 22:21

    Both these teams if they got promoted would come straight back down. Parachute payments keep yo yo teams going and are a distinct advantage. Should be stopped.

    • Reply posted by fulhamman, today at 22:29

      fulhamman replied:
      Mr jealous is back in town, same old same old, try to think of an original comment!

  • Comment posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:19

    Wouldn't want to be in the play offs with forest and middlesborough around. Good win tonight COYW

  • Comment posted by Lastover, today at 22:17

    Just another day at the office for Fulham

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 22:55

      The DOOG replied:
      Yep the one man band just about deserved the three points.

  • Comment posted by Tudders, today at 22:16

    I can see why Fulham came down, I can also see why they are top of the league. If both these teams went up they would struggle to stay up. The Boro are seriously lacking in quality strikers, Lumley is a liability and we need a left back as a minimum.

  • Comment posted by Welsh Rare Bit, today at 22:12

    Fulham could have used a lot of excuses to drop points tonight: tough oppo; 5th away game in a row; dreadful conditions; late injuries / dropouts. But instead they battled superbly. Yes, Boro wasted some chances 2nd half, but Fulham did enough earlier on in the game to force Boro into a late and edgy charge, where tight players always more likely to scuff and slice.

    Bring on the rest!

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 22:10

    Might as well get the Championship trophy engraved now!!!!

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 22:58

      The DOOG replied:
      The one man band are the best of a bad bunch.

  • Comment posted by reggid, today at 22:08

    A tough, gritty win, but take the points and run. Now would love to see Forest catch Bournemouth.

  • Comment posted by HandE, today at 22:07

    Up and down again for Fulham. Take it in turns with Norwich

    • Reply posted by sdoubleu6er, today at 22:15

      sdoubleu6er replied:
      Same old same old. Change the record.

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 22:05

    As expected a tough game. They had a few chances. Great game by Ream. Great goal by Mitro from Harry's free kick.

  • Comment posted by merlotwhine, today at 22:02

    Fulham without 100k a week mitrovic get a draw at best. Be proud

  • Comment posted by Raf , today at 21:53

    Mitrovic strikes again. He scored Fulham's winner away to the Posh in the 74th minute. He scored their winner tonight in the 73rd minute. He has the Midas touch.

    • Reply posted by HandE, today at 22:09

      HandE replied:
      Only in the Championship....

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:50

    Bit worrying they only scored 1 against a non league standard side though, they need to be scoring more than that in the Russian money league next season

    • Reply posted by Save Ukraine, today at 21:52

      Save Ukraine replied:
      Oh Joe. Who you support?

  • Comment posted by Elias, today at 21:49

    Get in there Fulham. Mitro - what a header, tough game against a good side, Boro could have had a couple of goals. Luck on our side tonight. Well done to travelling fans, they won’t mind the wind & rain.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham39258693326183
2Bournemouth38219862352772
3Huddersfield401812105243966
4Luton4018111159451465
5Nottm Forest3818101059362364
6Sheff Utd4018101253411264
7Middlesbrough391881352411162
8Blackburn4017111251411062
9QPR40178155451359
10Millwall401513124139258
11West Brom401512134437757
12Coventry401511145150156
13Preston401315124145-454
14Swansea39159154652-654
15Stoke401410165046452
16Blackpool391410154346-352
17Cardiff39137194560-1546
18Birmingham401112174358-1545
19Bristol City40128205172-2144
20Hull40118213345-1241
21Reading40127214775-2837
22Barnsley39611222955-2629
23Derby401213153945-628
24Peterborough4069253381-4827
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport