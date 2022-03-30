Frustration for Dion Charles after missing out with a late Northern Ireland chance

Missed opportunities is a theme Ian Baraclough must feel he just cannot get away from. And not just those in front of goal, either.

While he once again did not shy away from acknowledging his Northern Ireland side's lack of finishing power in the 1-0 friendly defeat by Hungary, he also reflected on a more overarching chance - that wasn't taken - to improve their direction of travel into this summer's Nations League campaign.

Friday night's 3-1 friendly victory in Luxembourg, scrappy as the performance may have been for long spells either side of half-time, was a third consecutive unbeaten match for a Northern Ireland squad that seems to be still searching for its true identity in the post-Michael O'Neill era.

Coming on the back of a positive end to an ultimately unsuccessful World Cup qualifying campaign, which included a comfortable 1-0 win over Lithuania and an impressive scoreless draw with Italy in Belfast, a draw or win against Hungary at Windsor Park on Tuesday night would have been significant.

Significant because it would have been the first time since Baraclough replaced O'Neill in June 2020 that his side had gone four matches without losing. And significant, also, because it could have further tackled the 'one step forward, two steps back' nature of the former Notts County boss's reign.

Looking back at the results, it could be suggested that almost every high point - and there have been a few - has been followed by a frustrating low.

On another night we could have had four goals - Baraclough

There was the dramatic Euro 2020 play-off semi-final penalty shootout victory in Bosnia back in October 2020, but it was soon followed by a crushing loss to Slovakia in the final at Windsor. Indeed, it was six defeats and two draws in total before victory was tasted again in a friendly win away to Malta.

There were more green shoots last September in the shape of a qualifier win away to Lithuania and a galvanising home draw against Switzerland, but any lingering World Cup dreams were ended the following month with away defeats by the Swiss and Bulgaria.

Then, of course, came the defeat on Tuesday night when a mistake early in the second half by Niall McGinn allowed Roland Sallai to score the only goal of the game. Home captain Steven Davis had earlier hit a post and McGinn was denied by visiting keeper Denes Dibusz, who also thwarted the hosts three times during a late rally.

It once again took the wind out of Northern Ireland's sails just as they looked to be building momentum ahead of what will be a hectic four-match Nations League series in June against Cyprus, Greece and Kosovo.

"Yes, absolutely, but it is not going to burst our bubble," the ever-upbeat Baraclough said when asked if the defeat felt like a missed opportunity in terms of sustaining the boost provided by recent positive results.

"There is a lot of belief in there that we can now get together in June and go and do well in the Nations League. We know we have got a group of players that whoever gets put out as the starting 11, and then changes as the games go on, we know we can be strong."

Positives and negatives

The relevance of international friendlies can divide opinions, but Baraclough spoke before this camp about his excitement of spending time with his players for the first time since November - and he was in no doubt about the key lessons, negative and positive, that he will take away from the friendly double-header.

"The only real disappointment that I'm coming out with, and the players agree, is that we can be a bit better in possession," he said.

"We have got to be a bit more composed, a bit tidier. We gave up possession too easily sometimes but that is something that we know that we have got in the camp, we know we can play better with it at times but that can be a frustration, that can happen.

"You saw how the Hungarians pressed with a really good intensity, tested us out with it, and it showed that we have got to be better in possession.

"Otherwise, though, there are a lot of positives to come out of it - people making their debuts, people being around the squad. We were clinical the other night [against Luxembourg] but we weren't clinical in front of goal against Hungary. I think we are on the right track."

Paddy Lane made his senior international debut in the defeat by Hungary

The debutants he was referring to were Paddy Lane and Trai Hume, the latest players to be rewarded for good performances with their clubs and at under-21 level with a call-up to the senior squad.

Fleetwood Town's Lane, 21, started in the left wing-back role in a slightly tweaked 3-4-3 formation and played for an hour, while Sunderland right-back Hume, 19, came on for the final 10 minutes and was one of a number of Northern Ireland players denied by good saves from Dibusz in a late rally by the hosts.

That flurry of chances in the last few minutes meant an otherwise low-key friendly ended in a fairly hectic fashion, but Baraclough was full of praise for the youngsters, who became the ninth and 10th players he has handed a debut to.

However, having started this international window by talking about how pleased he was to have captain Steven Davis and experienced defender Jonny Evans involved - the latter only for the Luxembourg match - it was perhaps fitting that he reserved special mention for the senior players in his squad.

"I gave a special mention to the seniors there because they have to take on the mantle of being the father figures for when young players do come in. To see players be so settled within the group so quickly is testament to the senior players and how they make them feel."