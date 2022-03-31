Kerry Beattie scored her maiden international goal in November's qualifier with North Macedonia

Glasgow City striker Kerry Beattie has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad for April's crucial World Cup qualifiers with Austria and England.

Defenders Julie Nelson and Toni-Leigh Finnegan return from injury along with winger Caragh Hamilton.

Laura Rafferty and Danielle Maxwell are the other players to miss out on the squad from February's friendlies.

Kenny Shiels' side travel to Austria on 8 April in Group D before hosting England at Windsor Park on 12 April.

Northern Ireland and Austria are level on points heading into April's matches. Both sides still have to face England and will be expected to pick up maximum points against two lower-ranked sides in their final three qualifiers, which puts extra importance on the encounter in Wiener Neustadt.

Austria scored a dramatic late equaliser in a 2-2 draw in October's return fixture in Belfast and, with head-to-head a determining factor, whoever claims victory next week will be in a favourable position to finish runners-up behind England and secure a play-off spot for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses travel to Belfast the following Tuesday, with the game set to take place in front of a record crowd for a women's match in Northern Ireland with more than 14,000 tickets sold at Windsor Park. That is three times as many as the previous record set against Latvia in September.

Beattie omission a surprise

After a win over the Faroe Islands, an impressive draw with Switzerland and defeat by Romania, Shiels has made three changes to his squad for the return of competitive football.

Beattie is a shock omission after her move to Glasgow in January. The 19-year-old was the top scorer in the Women's Premiership as Glentoran won the treble and she netted her maiden international goal against North Macedonia in November.

She scored on her SWPL1 debut for Glasgow and played the full match against Hamilton Academical on Sunday, but like Glentoran's Maxwell, she has been left out of the Northern Ireland squad "due to squad rotation".

Julie Nelson, Caragh Hamilton and Toni-Leigh Finnegan return to Kenny Shiels' squad

As the record caps holder for the women's team, Crusaders defender Nelson was always likely to return to the set-up along with Hamilton, who started against England at Wembley in October, as the duo return from injury

Finnegan, who can also operate in midfield, comes back after a long-term injury sustained with Cliftonville. The 19-year-old finished her rehabilitation as she entered NI's full-time training camp for the 22 domestic-based players in January.

Sam Kelly and Megan Bell retain their places in midfield after returning to the squad in February following long-term injuries, however Southampton's Ciara Watling, Cliftonville's Louise McDaniel and Crusaders' Rachel McLaren all miss out.

Northern Ireland squad to face Austria and England

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (BF Hacken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town)

Defenders: Julie Nelson (Crusaders), Demi Vance (Rangers), Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Cliftonville), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville), Sarah McFadden (Durham), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes), Rebecca Holloway (Birmingham City)

Midfielders: Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville), Rachel Furness (Liverpool), Megan Bell (Rangers), Sam Kelly (Glentoran), Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran), Joely Andrews (Glentoran)

Strikers: Simone Magill (Everton), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville), Lauren Wade (Glentoran), Caragh Hamilton (Glentoran), Emily Wilson (Crusaders)