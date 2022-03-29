Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe has been involved in at least two goals in each of his last five games with France, the first French player to do so in the 21st century

France extended their winning run to seven matches as they thrashed South Africa in a friendly in Lille.

Kylian Mbappe brilliantly curled the ball into the top corner for the first goal and Olivier Giroud added a second with a low shot after good footwork.

Lucas Digne and Mbappe both hit the crossbar before Mbappe converted a penalty after he had been fouled.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored a fourth from Paul Pogba's header with Matteo Guendouzi netting a fifth late on.

South Africa, who have not qualified for the 2022 World Cup, ended the match with 10 men. Khuliso Mudau was sent off with six minutes remaining after a video assistant referee check showed he had fouled Aston Villa defender Digne.

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea striker Giroud, 35, is now on 48 goals for France from 112 matches, only three short of Thierry Henry's record of 51 goals from 123 games.

France won the World Cup for a second time in 2018 and have only been beaten once in 20 matches - in the last 16 of last summer's Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to Switzerland.

Didier Deschamps' side remained unbeaten throughout their World Cup qualifying group as they secured their place in Qatar and are currently third in Fifa's world rankings - behind Belgium and Brazil.

In their current winning run they have also beaten Finland twice, Belgium, Spain, Kazakhstan and Ivory Coast.

Mbappe has been instrumental in that run and has now scored nine times in his past five internationals.