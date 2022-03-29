Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments65

Harry Maguire has scored seven goals in 42 games for England
Harry Maguire has scored seven goals in 42 games for England

England boss Gareth Southgate has called the booing of defender Harry Maguire in their 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast "an absolute joke".

Some fans jeered as the Manchester United captain's name was read out over the tannoy before kick-off at Wembley.

Maguire has endured a difficult season with his club but has been a mainstay in Southgate's team that reached the World Cup semi-finals and Euros final.

"The reception was a joke, an absolute joke," said Southgate.

Some supporters also booed Maguire's first touch as England claimed a comfortable victory thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings.

It was Maguire's 42nd appearance for his country and Southgate said the reception for the 29-year-old was unacceptable.

"The way he has performed for us has been absolutely phenomenal, I don't get it," he added on Sky Sports. "We're either all in this together or we're not.

"He's in an England shirt and not only should you support a player in an England shirt regardless, but when you've played at the level he has for us - and put the performances in he has - it should be total commitment behind him. I don't get it at all.

"His performance was pretty faultless really. He stepped out from the back really well for the first goal, was involved in the second one too. The team are totally united. We recognise everyone has difficult moments, but he's a top player and he will come through it.

"They are real England fans and some are influenced by whatever - social media or players that played previously who are influencing opinion. The club situation is obviously very difficult, but he's in an England shirt.

"I remember decades ago a few players being booed in an England shirt and it's never been acceptable to me. Fans should always get behind their team."

Jack Grealish also pointed out Maguire's part in England's first two goals as he called the booing "ridiculous".

"Harry has been unbelievable for this country - the World Cup, the Euros, he has been brilliant," said the Manchester City player.

"Our first two goals, the first one comes from him driving with the ball and the second one comes from him driving a little bit. Not every centre-back has those qualities."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

66 comments

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 23:07

    name a better english defender than maguire. i'll wait

  • Comment posted by jsh1pp, today at 23:07

    Just find it bizare how the media and the fans work against your national side in England? In Wales its the complete opposite its very much #TogetherStronger. How can you ever hope to win a World Cup when you cant even get behind your own team even after what happened in the Euros? Can understand why so many English born players choose to represent other nations.

  • Comment posted by ShaunB, today at 23:06

    What do you expect when the game is held at Wembley in London. Arsenal fans booed Wenger despite everything he achieved for the club. Chelsea fans have chanted support for their Russian owner and also for their former racist and adulterous captain. Spurs fans, well they just boo everything.. The list goes one....

    Take the games away from London and let some real fans get behind the England team.

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 23:06

    If Maguire was that bad, Southgate wouldn't pick him. He plays for Manchester United FC, that is his problem (like it was Beckham's)

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 23:06

    He is overrated btw but booing is so backward, hilarious, people running to get home early, they missed the 3rd goal! Lol

  • Comment posted by Liily, today at 23:05

    Boooooo

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 23:05

    Fa and Southgate are ruining the national team

  • Comment posted by smurf44, today at 23:05

    Let me get this right - England fans are booing him due to poor form with Man Utd, yet the majority of the England fans will be supporters of other clubs. So in effect, booing him for giving their own club a chance to beat his?! They can't be booing due to poor form with England, he's always done OK hasn't he? I honestly don't understand football fans anymore!

  • Comment posted by Bruno, today at 23:04

    I’m a Utd fan and think Maguire represents a lot of what is wrong with our club. Slow, uncoordinated, lazy and complacent. I don’t want to see him in a Utd shirt let alone England.

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 23:03

    They should be booing Southgate

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:01

    It's embarrassing that Maguire was booed at home tonight.

    Unwarranted and Maguire does not deserve regales which PL team he plays for etc.. a handful of people should not upstage the majority.

    Southgate is spot on with his comments.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:59

    Not difficult to see why the rest of the world dislike England fans is it. I dislike many of them too!

  • Comment posted by PompeyBud, today at 22:59

    I agree, you dont have to like him but his performances for England have been good and booing him is just daft.

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 22:58

    Absolute disgrace Maguire getting booed.

    He's brought a lot of joy to a lot of people over the past year or so as morphed into the Premier League's new Dejan Lovren.

    He hasn't failed to deliver despite that record breaking price tag and really he should be getting applauded for all the entertainment he's been giving.

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 23:03

      The Arkles replied:
      Lovren won a PL title and a Champions League, Maguire has won the Man U players weekly bingo and an acca at Cheltenham.

  • Comment posted by McFred, today at 22:58

    This comment has been removed because the media love Harry Maguire

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:57

    Shut up Southgate

    • Reply posted by The Golden Pirate, today at 23:05

      The Golden Pirate replied:
      Wow, how profound. I think it's bedtime for you young man.

  • Comment posted by mickydmanc, today at 22:56

    as a man city fan for over 50yrs i love seeing Harry M screw up for man u, but when he plays for England I am 100% behind him. Love and support your country

    • Reply posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 23:07

      Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan replied:
      thats just wrong. who knows what this disgraceful booing to his mental health. all of england is behind u maguire. we love you

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 22:56

    For England I rate him. For United I don't and that's OK as I don't support a PL team.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 22:56

    🤣😁😁

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 22:56

    What utter morons

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport