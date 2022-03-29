Last updated on .From the section Football

Harry Maguire has scored seven goals in 42 games for England

England boss Gareth Southgate has called the booing of defender Harry Maguire in their 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast "an absolute joke".

Some fans jeered as the Manchester United captain's name was read out over the tannoy before kick-off at Wembley.

Maguire has endured a difficult season with his club but has been a mainstay in Southgate's team that reached the World Cup semi-finals and Euros final.

"The reception was a joke, an absolute joke," said Southgate.

Some supporters also booed Maguire's first touch as England claimed a comfortable victory thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings.

It was Maguire's 42nd appearance for his country and Southgate said the reception for the 29-year-old was unacceptable.

"The way he has performed for us has been absolutely phenomenal, I don't get it," he added on Sky Sports. "We're either all in this together or we're not.

"He's in an England shirt and not only should you support a player in an England shirt regardless, but when you've played at the level he has for us - and put the performances in he has - it should be total commitment behind him. I don't get it at all.

"His performance was pretty faultless really. He stepped out from the back really well for the first goal, was involved in the second one too. The team are totally united. We recognise everyone has difficult moments, but he's a top player and he will come through it.

"They are real England fans and some are influenced by whatever - social media or players that played previously who are influencing opinion. The club situation is obviously very difficult, but he's in an England shirt.

"I remember decades ago a few players being booed in an England shirt and it's never been acceptable to me. Fans should always get behind their team."

Jack Grealish also pointed out Maguire's part in England's first two goals as he called the booing "ridiculous".

"Harry has been unbelievable for this country - the World Cup, the Euros, he has been brilliant," said the Manchester City player.

"Our first two goals, the first one comes from him driving with the ball and the second one comes from him driving a little bit. Not every centre-back has those qualities."