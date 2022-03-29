Booing Harry Maguire an 'absolute joke', says England boss Gareth Southgate

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments87

Harry Maguire has scored seven goals in 42 games for England
Harry Maguire has scored seven goals in 42 games for England

England boss Gareth Southgate has called the booing of defender Harry Maguire in their 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast "an absolute joke".

Some fans jeered as the Manchester United captain's name was read out over the tannoy before kick-off at Wembley.

Maguire has endured a difficult season with his club but has been a mainstay in Southgate's team that reached the World Cup semi-finals and Euros final.

"The reception was a joke, an absolute joke," said Southgate.

Some supporters also booed Maguire's first touch as England claimed a comfortable victory thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings.

It was Maguire's 42nd appearance for his country and Southgate said the reception for the 29-year-old was unacceptable.

"The way he has performed for us has been absolutely phenomenal, I don't get it," he added on Sky Sports. "We're either all in this together or we're not.

"He's in an England shirt and not only should you support a player in an England shirt regardless, but when you've played at the level he has for us - and put the performances in he has - it should be total commitment behind him. I don't get it at all.

"His performance was pretty faultless really. He stepped out from the back really well for the first goal, was involved in the second one too. The team are totally united. We recognise everyone has difficult moments, but he's a top player and he will come through it.

"They are real England fans and some are influenced by whatever - social media or players that played previously who are influencing opinion. The club situation is obviously very difficult, but he's in an England shirt.

"I remember decades ago a few players being booed in an England shirt and it's never been acceptable to me. Fans should always get behind their team."

Jack Grealish also pointed out Maguire's part in England's first two goals as he called the booing "ridiculous".

"Harry has been unbelievable for this country - the World Cup, the Euros, he has been brilliant," said the Manchester City player.

"Our first two goals, the first one comes from him driving with the ball and the second one comes from him driving a little bit. Not every centre-back has those qualities."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

91 comments

  • Comment posted by zedi, today at 23:17

    I was there tonight and there were some young guys booing him near me. I did have a go at them. He's had only 1 bad game in an England shirt out of around 50. That is impressive

  • Comment posted by bseablue, today at 23:16

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by RodneyFfing, today at 23:15

    Disgraceful from sections of the crowd. Anybody who boos any player in an England shirt isn't an England fan. If people are unhappy with either Southgate or the players for making England a world force again, they should find something else to whinge about.

  • Comment posted by Mark Whalan, today at 23:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by julz, today at 23:13

    Booing him is ridiculous, we should rip the 3 lions off his chest

  • Comment posted by Lewis_King, today at 23:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by InTune, today at 23:11

    Who cares what Southgate thinks about anything?

    • Reply posted by Decelon, today at 23:13

      Decelon replied:
      Eh? Obviously the FA: they appointed him manager of the English national football team.

  • Comment posted by insideright, today at 23:09

    Nice to see Southgate thinks booing was an absolute joke, which is oddly what most of us think the England manager, his team selection and tactics are.

    • Reply posted by Decelon, today at 23:12

      Decelon replied:
      You don’t speak for me.

  • Comment posted by CJS, today at 23:08

    Well on the basis of form, Maguire is in awful form. How Southgate can retain credibility for picking him is beyond me. I get it, Maguire actually plays well in an England shirt. But earning your caps shouldn't be a divine right no matter your club form. This was a great chance to put a player in who deserved a chance on recent form. Not just because he plays well for England.

    • Reply posted by DaveChappelleLovesMusic, today at 23:17

      DaveChappelleLovesMusic replied:
      Good lord. You must be the brains of the operation. And by 'operation', I mean 'refuse truck'.

  • Comment posted by Honest and Unbiased Hamilton Fan, today at 23:07

    name a better english defender than maguire. i'll wait

    • Reply posted by Liily, today at 23:10

      Liily replied:
      My mum.

  • Comment posted by jsh1pp, today at 23:07

    Just find it bizare how the media and the fans work against your national side in England? In Wales its the complete opposite its very much #TogetherStronger. How can you ever hope to win a World Cup when you cant even get behind your own team even after what happened in the Euros? Can understand why so many English born players choose to represent other nations.

  • Comment posted by ShaunB, today at 23:06

    What do you expect when the game is held at Wembley in London. Arsenal fans booed Wenger despite everything he achieved for the club. Chelsea fans have chanted support for their Russian owner and also for their former racist and adulterous captain. Spurs fans, well they just boo everything.. The list goes one....

    Take the games away from London and let some real fans get behind the England team.

  • Comment posted by Braddy, today at 23:06

    If Maguire was that bad, Southgate wouldn't pick him. He plays for Manchester United FC, that is his problem (like it was Beckham's)

    • Reply posted by The Arkles, today at 23:11

      The Arkles replied:
      Not really, Maguire is a donkey, Beckham was booed for his petulance and sending off.
      Other man u players such as Shaw, Pearson, Hill, Coppel, Charlton, G Neville, Rio etc etc never had a problem.
      Y

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 23:06

    He is overrated btw but booing is so backward, hilarious, people running to get home early, they missed the 3rd goal! Lol

  • Comment posted by Liily, today at 23:05

    Boooooo

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 23:05

    Fa and Southgate are ruining the national team

    • Reply posted by Decelon, today at 23:14

      Decelon replied:
      You need to come down to Earth and get a grip on reality.

  • Comment posted by smurf44, today at 23:05

    Let me get this right - England fans are booing him due to poor form with Man Utd, yet the majority of the England fans will be supporters of other clubs. So in effect, booing him for giving their own club a chance to beat his?! They can't be booing due to poor form with England, he's always done OK hasn't he? I honestly don't understand football fans anymore!

    • Reply posted by Reddevil1963, today at 23:14

      Reddevil1963 replied:
      The England fans should grow up. They can't keep booing every player who has a run of bad form with their respective club. During last year's Euros he played rather well. I would like to see them try and do what he does, whether if it's in a club shirt or an England shirt. Best thing to do is shut yourself off from the fans and focus on the job in hand with the team.

  • Comment posted by Bruno, today at 23:04

    I’m a Utd fan and think Maguire represents a lot of what is wrong with our club. Slow, uncoordinated, lazy and complacent. I don’t want to see him in a Utd shirt let alone England.

  • Comment posted by sean, today at 23:03

    They should be booing Southgate

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 23:01

    It's embarrassing that Maguire was booed at home tonight.

    Unwarranted and Maguire does not deserve regales which PL team he plays for etc.. a handful of people should not upstage the majority.

    Southgate is spot on with his comments.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport