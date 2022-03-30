John McGinn added to Jack Hendry's opener but Scotland had to settle for a draw in Austria

The unbeaten run is still intact - just - and the friendlies are out the way. Now for the juicy stuff as Scotland's gaze rests on their gleaming World Cup target.

Steve Clarke's side next set foot on the pitch in June, the month when their quest to reach Qatar 2022 is due to be on the line in a play-off semi-final with Ukraine.

After a double-header of friendly draws with Poland and Austria, can Scotland approach their looming date with destiny with confidence?

Momentum & options galore

First, the positives. And there are plenty. After six wins in a row sent Scotland charging into the play-offs, the momentum, togetherness and feelgood factor haven't drained away on the return to action after a four-month break.

Tuesday's pulsating and at times haphazard 2-2 draw with Austria followed a 1-1 home draw with Poland and means Scotland are now eight games undefeated.

Even when well short of their best in Vienna, Clarke's men showed rope-a-dope ruthlessness to pinch a 2-0 lead as Austria battered at the door at the other end.

The man keeping them out, Craig Gordon, continues to astound with shot-stopping excellence at age 39. Scotland could hardly have a safer pair of hands.

In midfield, John McGinn capped another all-action performance with a top-class goal, thundering a first-time strike high into the net from Kieran Tierney's delivery to double the lead.

McGinn's Scotland tally now stands at an impressive 12 goals in 14 games and his importance as the dynamic fulcrum of this team cannot be overstated.

"He has developed and become the most complete Scotland player in a long time," said former striker Billy Dodds.

"He doesn't lose the ball, gets about the pitch, is so strong and a driving force. He's also added goals to his game. A phenomenal player. He's my first name on the team sheet."

Up front, Che Adams ended the double-header without a goal but impressed with intelligent link-up play, while Lyndon Dykes' return from injury off the bench will push him all the way.

New players have been blooded, too. Teenage Bologna defender Aaron Hickey made his debut against Poland on a night when fellow youngsters Billy Gilmour and Nathan Patterson maintained their assured progress on the international stage.

In Vienna, 22-year-old midfielder Lewis Ferguson put in a power of work on his first Scotland start.

It all points to a pleasing array of options for Clarke, with Scotland in a "really good place" according to former striker Kenny Miller.

"You've got that strong a squad there's guys coming away probably thinking, 'I've got a real chance of playing here'," he said on Sportscene.

"If you look at the midfield area, there's eight players who could really have a case to start. It shows the strength in depth."

Defensive issues surface in Vienna

Scotland squandered a two-goal lead and looked defensively fragile as Austria eventually capitalised

For a manager who has built his reputation on stoic defensive sturdiness, Scotland's vulnerability at the back in Vienna gives Clarke lots to ponder.

While Scotland were rarely troubled by a Poland side missing Robert Lewandowski last week, it was a vastly different story against Austria as they coughed up a succession of chances.

Were it not for Gordon's handful of excellent saves, the visitors could have conceded five or six. Even captain Andy Robertson's return at left wing-back did not bring the necessary composure as Austria exploited space down both flanks to cause problems.

To their credit, Scotland somehow kept the hosts out for 75 minutes, but were then breached twice and left hanging on.

It shines a light on arguably the area of Clarke's Scotland team that has yet to be settled - the back three. Kieran Tierney is a shoo-in for a spot, Scott McTominay arguably likewise, but Grant Hanley is having a torrid season with Premier League strugglers Norwich City and was culpable for Austria's first goal as Michael Gregoritsch outfoxed him to head past Gordon.

Former captain Willie Miller says Scotland's lack of defensive organisation was "ridiculous" at times and "will be a concern" for Clarke.

Former national team winger Neil McCann added: "I think Clarke will learn a lot from the Austria game. People would ordinarily think it's just a friendly and we'll put it away. The amount of chances [for Austria] would be a concern."

Pivotal summer looms

So, is the play-off picture looking any clearer? In short, no. Post-match, Clarke said there was nothing to report on a date being finalised for the meeting with Ukraine.

"Hopefully we are playing Ukraine, that's my one wish," Clarke said. "If we are playing them in June that means the situation there has improved dramatically and that will be great for everyone."

Should that tie go ahead as planned, Clarke's side could face as many as six games in a crammed June schedule.

Four Nations League matches against Armenia, Ukraine and the Republic of Ireland are, for now, on the fixture list, in a 10-day period starting on 4 June. Those are no meaningless matches, with the Nations League offering an alternative route to the play-offs for Euro 2024.

However the month pans out, it promises to be pivotal.