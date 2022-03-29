Match ends, Turkey 2, Italy 3.
Italy responded to the shock of failing to qualify for the Qatar World Cup by coming from behind to beat Turkey.
This was the friendly both sides had hoped to avoid given Turkey's World Cup hopes were also ended in a play-off defeat by Portugal over the weekend.
But Italy's defeat by North Macedonia was felt across the game and their frustrations continued when Cengiz Under put Turkey ahead in Konya.
Roberto Mancini's side - sporting 10 changes - drew level through a Bryan Cristante header.
Sassuolo striker Giacomo Raspadori hammered the Azzurri ahead before the break and struck his second of the night to give them a cushion.
Serdar Dursun scored his third international goal to give Turkey late hope of avoiding defeat but Italy held on for a first win since beating Belgium in the Nations League in October.
"They were good," said Mancini in reflecting on a win earned by his experimental side.
"It was good to see the reaction from going a goal down. They did well to stay calm and score goals.
"It was the first time that they all played together so it wasn't easy for them. They're all young lads, they need time. It wasn't easy even if the match itself wasn't worth very much."
Italian media have been left trying to unpick what they called a disaster after the European champions failed to reach back-to-back World Cups for the first time in the tournament's history.
But Mancini - who is under contract until the 2026 World Cup - has offered strong hints he will not be stepping down as manager.
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Bayindir
- 15KabakSubstituted forAyhanat 9'minutes
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 6MüldürBooked at 86mins
- 8ToközSubstituted forÖzcanat 62'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forAntalyaliat 78'minutes
- 13YilmazSubstituted forKutluat 63'minutes
- 17Ünder
- 21AktürkogluSubstituted forDursunat 63'minutes
- 16ÜnalSubstituted forSinikat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 5Özcan
- 7Kutlu
- 9Dursun
- 11Sinik
- 14Antalyali
- 18Erkin
- 19Kökçü
- 20Bozok
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2De Sciglio
- 15Acerbi
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forBastoniat 76'minutes
- 4Biraghi
- 12PessinaSubstituted forSensiat 77'minutes
- 16CristanteSubstituted forLocatelliat 76'minutes
- 8Tonali
- 11ZanioloBooked at 45minsSubstituted forZaccagniat 45'minutes
- 14ScamaccaSubstituted forBelottiat 88'minutes
- 22RaspadoriSubstituted forBonucciat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 5Locatelli
- 6Sensi
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Belotti
- 10dos Santos Galvão
- 13Emerson
- 17Gollini
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 20Zaccagni
- 23Bastoni
- Referee:
- Enea Jorgji
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Turkey 2, Italy 3.
Post update
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Mattia Zaccagni.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Sandro Tonali (Italy).
Post update
Serdar Dursun (Turkey) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Salih Özcan.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Leonardo Bonucci replaces Giacomo Raspadori.
Post update
Offside, Italy. Manuel Locatelli tries a through ball, but Sandro Tonali is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Italy. Andrea Belotti replaces Gianluca Scamacca.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Italy).
Post update
Taylan Antalyali (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Mert Müldür (Turkey) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Mattia Zaccagni (Italy) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mert Müldür (Turkey).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kaan Ayhan (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Turkey. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 2, Italy 3. Serdar Dursun (Turkey) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross.