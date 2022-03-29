International Friendlies
TurkeyTurkey1ItalyItaly0

Turkey v Italy

Line-ups

Turkey

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Bayindir
  • 15KabakSubstituted forAyhanat 9'minutes
  • 3Demiral
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 6Müldür
  • 8Toköz
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 13Yilmaz
  • 17Ünder
  • 21Aktürkoglu
  • 16Ünal

Substitutes

  • 1Bolat
  • 2Zeki Çelik
  • 5Özcan
  • 7Kutlu
  • 9Dursun
  • 11Sinik
  • 14Antalyali
  • 18Erkin
  • 19Kökçü
  • 20Bozok
  • 22Ayhan
  • 23Çakir

Italy

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21G Donnarumma
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 15Acerbi
  • 3Chiellini
  • 4Biraghi
  • 12Pessina
  • 16Cristante
  • 8Tonali
  • 11Zaniolo
  • 14Scamacca
  • 22Raspadori

Substitutes

  • 1Sirigu
  • 5Locatelli
  • 6Sensi
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 9Belotti
  • 10dos Santos Galvão
  • 13Emerson
  • 17Gollini
  • 18Barella
  • 19Bonucci
  • 20Zaccagni
  • 23Bastoni
Referee:
Enea Jorgji

Match Stats

Home TeamTurkeyAway TeamItaly
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

    Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

    Attempt missed. Cristiano Biraghi (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.

    Attempt missed. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.

    Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca with a cross.

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).

    Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).

    Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Corner, Italy. Conceded by Dorukhan Toköz.

    Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Italy).

    Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.

    Substitution, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan replaces Ozan Kabak because of an injury.

    Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

    Attempt saved. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca.

    Goal! Turkey 1, Italy 0. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

