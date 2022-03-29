Turkey v Italy

Attempt blocked. Hakan Calhanoglu (Turkey) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
Line-ups
Turkey
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Bayindir
- 15KabakSubstituted forAyhanat 9'minutes
- 3Demiral
- 4Söyüncü
- 6Müldür
- 8Toköz
- 10Calhanoglu
- 13Yilmaz
- 17Ünder
- 21Aktürkoglu
- 16Ünal
Substitutes
- 1Bolat
- 2Zeki Çelik
- 5Özcan
- 7Kutlu
- 9Dursun
- 11Sinik
- 14Antalyali
- 18Erkin
- 19Kökçü
- 20Bozok
- 22Ayhan
- 23Çakir
Italy
Formation 4-3-3
- 21G Donnarumma
- 2De Sciglio
- 15Acerbi
- 3Chiellini
- 4Biraghi
- 12Pessina
- 16Cristante
- 8Tonali
- 11Zaniolo
- 14Scamacca
- 22Raspadori
Substitutes
- 1Sirigu
- 5Locatelli
- 6Sensi
- 7Pellegrini
- 9Belotti
- 10dos Santos Galvão
- 13Emerson
- 17Gollini
- 18Barella
- 19Bonucci
- 20Zaccagni
- 23Bastoni
- Referee:
- Enea Jorgji
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Cristiano Biraghi (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
Post update
Attempt missed. Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolò Zaniolo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Italy).
Post update
Dorukhan Toköz (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gianluca Scamacca (Italy).
Post update
Çaglar Söyüncü (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Italy. Conceded by Dorukhan Toköz.
Post update
Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Italy).
Post update
Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoglu (Turkey) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Turkey. Kaan Ayhan replaces Ozan Kabak because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Giacomo Raspadori (Italy) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicolò Zaniolo (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gianluca Scamacca.
Goal!
Goal! Turkey 1, Italy 0. Cengiz Ünder (Turkey) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Enes Ünal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.