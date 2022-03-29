International Friendlies
SpainSpain0IcelandIceland0

Spain v Iceland

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Simón
  • 2Azpilicueta
  • 12Guillamón
  • 14Laporte
  • 18Alba
  • 6Llorente
  • 8Koke
  • 5Soler
  • 19Pino
  • 7Morata
  • 21Olmo

Substitutes

  • 1Tenas
  • 3García
  • 4Torres
  • 9Páez
  • 10González
  • 11Torres
  • 13Raya
  • 16Rodri
  • 17Alonso
  • 20Carvajal
  • 22Sarabia

Iceland

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rúnarsson
  • 2Sampsted
  • 5Bjarnason
  • 14Grétarsson
  • 23Magnússon
  • 16Thórdarson
  • 8Bjarnason
  • 15Thrándarson
  • 20Helgason
  • 22Bödvarsson
  • 11Thorsteinsson

Substitutes

  • 3Gunnlaugsson
  • 4Barkarson
  • 6Leifsson
  • 7Jóhannesson
  • 9Gudjohnsen
  • 10Gudmundsson
  • 12Gunnarsson
  • 13Jónsson
  • 17Baldursson
  • 18Sigurdsson
  • 19Gudjohnsen
  • 21Traustason
Referee:
Horatiu Fesnic

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamIceland
Possession
Home88%
Away12%
Shots
Home8
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Daníel Grétarsson.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Spain. Dani Olmo tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Yeremi Pino with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.

  9. Post update

    Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Brynjar Bjarnason (Iceland).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Iceland. Birkir Bjarnason tries a through ball, but Jon Thorsteinsson is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Yeremi Pino (Spain).

  15. Post update

    Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Iceland. Hördur Magnússon tries a through ball, but Jon Thorsteinsson is caught offside.

  First Half begins.

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories