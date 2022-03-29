Spain v Iceland

Corner, Spain. Conceded by Daníel Grétarsson.
Line-ups
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 2Azpilicueta
- 12Guillamón
- 14Laporte
- 18Alba
- 6Llorente
- 8Koke
- 5Soler
- 19Pino
- 7Morata
- 21Olmo
Substitutes
- 1Tenas
- 3García
- 4Torres
- 9Páez
- 10González
- 11Torres
- 13Raya
- 16Rodri
- 17Alonso
- 20Carvajal
- 22Sarabia
Iceland
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rúnarsson
- 2Sampsted
- 5Bjarnason
- 14Grétarsson
- 23Magnússon
- 16Thórdarson
- 8Bjarnason
- 15Thrándarson
- 20Helgason
- 22Bödvarsson
- 11Thorsteinsson
Substitutes
- 3Gunnlaugsson
- 4Barkarson
- 6Leifsson
- 7Jóhannesson
- 9Gudjohnsen
- 10Gudmundsson
- 12Gunnarsson
- 13Jónsson
- 17Baldursson
- 18Sigurdsson
- 19Gudjohnsen
- 21Traustason
- Referee:
- Horatiu Fesnic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home88%
- Away12%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.
Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Spain. Dani Olmo tries a through ball, but Álvaro Morata is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt blocked. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Yeremi Pino with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordi Alba with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Spain. Conceded by Brynjar Bjarnason.
Álvaro Morata (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brynjar Bjarnason (Iceland).
Offside, Iceland. Birkir Bjarnason tries a through ball, but Jon Thorsteinsson is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Carlos Soler (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt missed. Koke (Spain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Foul by Yeremi Pino (Spain).
Hördur Magnússon (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Álvaro Morata (Spain) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Iceland. Hördur Magnússon tries a through ball, but Jon Thorsteinsson is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.