Benteke scored his 18th international goal for Belgium

Leandro Trossard and Christian Benteke were among the scorers as an inexperienced Belgium beat Burkina Faso in a friendly.

Belgium were without the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku but were still the better side despite some early defensive jitters.

Hans Vanaken headed them into the lead before Trossard slotted in the second.

Crystal Palace striker Benteke rounded off the scoring, heading home from Brighton forward Trossard's cross.

Burkina Faso reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in February, but have not qualified for the World Cup and on Thursday were thrashed 5-0 by Kosovo, ranked 109th in the world.

Belgium will be in Friday's draw for the finals in Qatar after finishing top of European qualifying Group E.

This year's World Cup finals get under way on 21 November.