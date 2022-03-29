International Friendlies
BelgiumBelgium3Burkina FasoBurkina Faso0

Belgium 3-0 Burkina Faso: Trossard and Benteke on target in friendly win

Christian Benteke (second from left) celebrates scoring
Benteke scored his 18th international goal for Belgium

Leandro Trossard and Christian Benteke were among the scorers as an inexperienced Belgium beat Burkina Faso in a friendly.

Belgium were without the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku but were still the better side despite some early defensive jitters.

Hans Vanaken headed them into the lead before Trossard slotted in the second.

Crystal Palace striker Benteke rounded off the scoring, heading home from Brighton forward Trossard's cross.

Burkina Faso reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in February, but have not qualified for the World Cup and on Thursday were thrashed 5-0 by Kosovo, ranked 109th in the world.

Belgium will be in Friday's draw for the finals in Qatar after finishing top of European qualifying Group E.

This year's World Cup finals get under way on 21 November.

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Sels
  • 3DenayerSubstituted forDendonckerat 45'minutes
  • 24Bornauw
  • 25Van der Heyden
  • 21Foket
  • 7VanakenSubstituted forMangalaat 78'minutes
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forOrigiat 78'minutes
  • 18JanuzajSubstituted forVerschaerenat 53'minutes
  • 14De KetelaereSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 53'minutes
  • 23BatshuayiSubstituted forBentekeat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Faes
  • 5Theate
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 9Vanzeir
  • 12Roef
  • 15Mangala
  • 16Verschaeren
  • 17Origi
  • 19Sambi Lokonga
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Saelemaekers

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 25YagoSubstituted forNegawabloua Baziéat 79'minutes
  • 14DayoSubstituted forDjigaat 89'minutes
  • 12TapsobaBooked at 83mins
  • 13Guiebre
  • 24GuiraBooked at 72mins
  • 22Touré
  • 10TraoréSubstituted forOuattaraat 79'minutes
  • 20SangaréSubstituted forKiat 59'minutes
  • 21BayalaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBadoloat 59'minutes
  • 28OuattaraSubstituted forNoufou Zagréat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Balora
  • 2Negawabloua Bazié
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Djiga
  • 7Ouattara
  • 8Badolo
  • 11Bandé
  • 17Ki
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 19Ouattara
  • 29Noufou Zagré
  • 30Nikiema
Referee:
Dennis Higler

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamBurkina Faso
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Belgium 3, Burkina Faso 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Belgium 3, Burkina Faso 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  4. Post update

    Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Matz Sels.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephane Aziz Ki with a through ball.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Abdel Rachid Noufou Zagré replaces Dango Ouattara.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Nasser Djiga replaces Issoufou Dayo because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Siebe Van der Heyden (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stephane Aziz Ki (Burkina Faso).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Booking

    Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Christian Benteke (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cédric Badolo.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Abou Ouattara replaces Bertrand Traoré.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Burkina Faso. Joffrey Bazié replaces Steeve Yago.

  20. Post update

    Divock Origi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

