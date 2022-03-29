Match ends, Belgium 3, Burkina Faso 0.
Leandro Trossard and Christian Benteke were among the scorers as an inexperienced Belgium beat Burkina Faso in a friendly.
Belgium were without the likes of Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku but were still the better side despite some early defensive jitters.
Hans Vanaken headed them into the lead before Trossard slotted in the second.
Crystal Palace striker Benteke rounded off the scoring, heading home from Brighton forward Trossard's cross.
Burkina Faso reached the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in February, but have not qualified for the World Cup and on Thursday were thrashed 5-0 by Kosovo, ranked 109th in the world.
Belgium will be in Friday's draw for the finals in Qatar after finishing top of European qualifying Group E.
This year's World Cup finals get under way on 21 November.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Sels
- 3DenayerSubstituted forDendonckerat 45'minutes
- 24Bornauw
- 25Van der Heyden
- 21Foket
- 7VanakenSubstituted forMangalaat 78'minutes
- 8Tielemans
- 11TrossardSubstituted forOrigiat 78'minutes
- 18JanuzajSubstituted forVerschaerenat 53'minutes
- 14De KetelaereSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 53'minutes
- 23BatshuayiSubstituted forBentekeat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 2Faes
- 5Theate
- 6Dendoncker
- 9Vanzeir
- 12Roef
- 15Mangala
- 16Verschaeren
- 17Origi
- 19Sambi Lokonga
- 20Benteke
- 22Saelemaekers
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 25YagoSubstituted forNegawabloua Baziéat 79'minutes
- 14DayoSubstituted forDjigaat 89'minutes
- 12TapsobaBooked at 83mins
- 13Guiebre
- 24GuiraBooked at 72mins
- 22Touré
- 10TraoréSubstituted forOuattaraat 79'minutes
- 20SangaréSubstituted forKiat 59'minutes
- 21BayalaBooked at 32minsSubstituted forBadoloat 59'minutes
- 28OuattaraSubstituted forNoufou Zagréat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Balora
- 2Negawabloua Bazié
- 3Traoré
- 5Djiga
- 7Ouattara
- 8Badolo
- 11Bandé
- 17Ki
- 18Ouédraogo
- 19Ouattara
- 29Noufou Zagré
- 30Nikiema
- Referee:
- Dennis Higler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Belgium 3, Burkina Faso 0.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Post update
Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Matz Sels.
Post update
Attempt saved. Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephane Aziz Ki with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Abdel Rachid Noufou Zagré replaces Dango Ouattara.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Nasser Djiga replaces Issoufou Dayo because of an injury.
Post update
Siebe Van der Heyden (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stephane Aziz Ki (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Christian Benteke (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Edmond Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Cédric Badolo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alexis Saelemaekers (Belgium) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Benteke.
Post update
Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Issoufou Dayo.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Abou Ouattara replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Substitution
Substitution, Burkina Faso. Joffrey Bazié replaces Steeve Yago.
Post update
Divock Origi (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.