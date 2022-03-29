International Friendlies
BelgiumBelgium2Burkina FasoBurkina Faso0

Belgium v Burkina Faso

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Sels
  • 3Denayer
  • 24Bornauw
  • 25Van der Heyden
  • 21Foket
  • 7Vanaken
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Trossard
  • 18Januzaj
  • 14De Ketelaere
  • 23Batshuayi

Substitutes

  • 1Kaminski
  • 2Faes
  • 5Theate
  • 6Dendoncker
  • 9Vanzeir
  • 12Roef
  • 15Mangala
  • 16Verschaeren
  • 17Origi
  • 19Sambi Lokonga
  • 20Benteke
  • 22Saelemaekers

Burkina Faso

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Koffi
  • 25Yago
  • 14Dayo
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 13Guiebre
  • 24Guira
  • 22Touré
  • 10Traoré
  • 20Sangaré
  • 21Bayala
  • 28Ouattara

Substitutes

  • 1Balora
  • 2Negawabloua Bazié
  • 3Traoré
  • 5Djiga
  • 7Ouattara
  • 8Badolo
  • 11Bandé
  • 17Ki
  • 18Ouédraogo
  • 19Ouattara
  • 29Noufou Zagré
  • 30Nikiema
Referee:
Dennis Higler

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamBurkina Faso
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso).

  3. Post update

    Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Jason Denayer.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  6. Post update

    Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Burkina Faso. Bertrand Traoré tries a through ball, but Edmond Tapsoba is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).

  10. Post update

    Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).

  12. Post update

    Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Thomas Foket (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).

  15. Post update

    Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Belgium. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 2, Burkina Faso 0. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Belgium 1, Burkina Faso 0. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.

