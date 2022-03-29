Belgium v Burkina Faso

Adnan Januzaj (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Belgium
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Sels
- 3Denayer
- 24Bornauw
- 25Van der Heyden
- 21Foket
- 7Vanaken
- 8Tielemans
- 11Trossard
- 18Januzaj
- 14De Ketelaere
- 23Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Kaminski
- 2Faes
- 5Theate
- 6Dendoncker
- 9Vanzeir
- 12Roef
- 15Mangala
- 16Verschaeren
- 17Origi
- 19Sambi Lokonga
- 20Benteke
- 22Saelemaekers
Burkina Faso
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Koffi
- 25Yago
- 14Dayo
- 12Tapsoba
- 13Guiebre
- 24Guira
- 22Touré
- 10Traoré
- 20Sangaré
- 21Bayala
- 28Ouattara
Substitutes
- 1Balora
- 2Negawabloua Bazié
- 3Traoré
- 5Djiga
- 7Ouattara
- 8Badolo
- 11Bandé
- 17Ki
- 18Ouédraogo
- 19Ouattara
- 29Noufou Zagré
- 30Nikiema
- Referee:
- Dennis Higler
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Cyrille Bayala (Burkina Faso).
Corner, Burkina Faso. Conceded by Jason Denayer.
Attempt blocked. Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Abdoul Guiebre (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Offside, Burkina Faso. Bertrand Traoré tries a through ball, but Edmond Tapsoba is caught offside.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Belgium).
Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Belgium).
Adama Guira (Burkina Faso) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Thomas Foket (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adama Guira (Burkina Faso).
Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso).
Offside, Belgium. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Charles De Ketelaere is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 2, Burkina Faso 0. Leandro Trossard (Belgium) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Adnan Januzaj.
Goal!
Goal! Belgium 1, Burkina Faso 0. Hans Vanaken (Belgium) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leandro Trossard with a cross.