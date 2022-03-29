International Friendlies
NorwayNorway9ArmeniaArmenia0

Norway v Armenia

Line-ups

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hansen
  • 22PedersenSubstituted forRyersonat 45'minutes
  • 21Hanche-OlsenSubstituted forStrandbergat 63'minutes
  • 3Ajer
  • 17Bjørkan
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 8BergeSubstituted forAursnesat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 18ThorstvedtSubstituted forBerishaat 72'minutes
  • 11ElyounoussiSubstituted forDæhliat 45'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forSørlothat 45'minutes
  • 7King

Substitutes

  • 2Thorsby
  • 4Strandberg
  • 5Østigård
  • 6Normann
  • 12Gregersen
  • 13Karlstrøm
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 16Aursnes
  • 19Sørloth
  • 20Dæhli
  • 23Berisha

Armenia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Yurchenko
  • 19Monroy
  • 3HaroyanSubstituted forTerteryanat 69'minutes
  • 21Mkrtchyan
  • 6HovhannisyanBooked at 17mins
  • 11Barseghyan
  • 17UdoSubstituted forHarutyunyanat 35'minutes
  • 8SpertsyanSubstituted forGhazaryanat 35'minutes
  • 7BayramyanBooked at 22minsSubstituted forAvanesyanat 45'minutes
  • 23BichakhchyanSubstituted forNazaryanat 34'minutes
  • 18VardanyanSubstituted forHovhannisyanat 21'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Nazaryan
  • 4Margaryan
  • 5Grigoryan
  • 9Serobyan
  • 10Ghazaryan
  • 12Buchnev
  • 13Hovhannisyan
  • 14Harutyunyan
  • 15Terteryan
  • 16Avagyan
  • 20Avanesyan
  • 22Miranyan
Referee:
Mads Kristoffersen

Match Stats

Home TeamNorwayAway TeamArmenia
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home26
Away1
Shots on Target
Home11
Away0
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Norway 9, Armenia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Norway 9, Armenia 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Norway 9, Armenia 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua King.

  4. Booking

    Fredrik Aursnes (Norway) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Fredrik Aursnes (Norway).

  6. Post update

    Tigran Barseghyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Hovhannes Nazaryan (Armenia).

  9. Post update

    Julian Ryerson (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Norway 8, Armenia 0. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Kamo Hovhannisyan.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Sørloth (Norway).

  14. Post update

    Styopa Mkrtchyan (Armenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fredrik Bjørkan.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Norway 7, Armenia 0. Mats Dæhli (Norway) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Veton Berisha.

  17. Post update

    Fredrik Bjørkan (Norway) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Gevorg Ghazaryan (Armenia).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joshua King (Norway) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mats Dæhli with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Sørloth (Norway) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

