The draw for the 22nd Fifa World Cup is taking place on Friday.

Twenty-nine of the 32 available places at the tournament have already been filled, with the remaining three set to be decided in the summer.

Wales will face the winners of the postponed Scotland v Ukraine tie in the one remaining European play-off, while two inter-continental ties will determine the final two slots.

To whet your appetite for Friday's group-stage draw, try our quiz to see if you can name all 29 teams to have qualified so far.

