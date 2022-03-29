World Cup Qualifying - European - Path B
PolandPoland2SwedenSweden0

Poland 2-0 Sweden: Robert Lewandowski helps Poland reach World Cup finals

Poland players celebrate reaching Qatar
Lewandowski's 51st goal for club and country this season helped send Poland to the World Cup finals in Qatar

Poland are through to the World Cup in Qatar after Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski's goals gave them a play-off final win over Sweden.

Lewandowski's penalty early in the second half, after a foul on Grzegorz Krychowiak, broke the deadlock.

Zielinski took advantage of a defensive lapse to run clear and settle the tie in favour of the home side.

The draw for the finals takes place this Friday in Doha with the World Cup getting under way on 21 November.

It will be the first time the tournament has been moved from its usual summer slot, in order for games to be played in milder winter temperatures in the Gulf.

And Poland will be there after a hard-fought victory over a Sweden side that played a huge part in denying them a place in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

It was almost inevitable that Bayern Munich striker and Poland talisman Lewandowski would have a major role in the game - and so it proved.

He was calmness personified in tucking away his spot-kick after Jesper Karlstrom's clumsy challenge on substitute Krychowiak in the box.

It was a hammer blow to Sweden who had been the better side and spurned the best chance of the first half when Emil Forsberg shot too close to keeper Wojciech Szczesny who saved.

The visitors rallied after falling behind, with Forsberg again testing Szczesny, but saw the tie slip away from them when Marcus Danielson's poor control at the back allowed Zielinski to nip in, run in on goal and double the lead.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was introduced with 10 minutes to go, suggesting the forward was not fully fit, but it was too little, too late.

The 40-year-old AC Milan forward has now likely played his final World Cup finals match.

After suffering a late capitulation to miss out on automatic qualification via the group stage, 2018 World Cup quarter-finalists Sweden have now suffered the ultimate knockout blow.

But Poland will have the chance to improve on their group-stage elimination in Russia four years ago.

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Cash
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 16BielikBooked at 80mins
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forBuksaat 89'minutes
  • 6GóralskiBooked at 38minsSubstituted forKrychowiakat 45'minutes
  • 8ModerBooked at 51mins
  • 17Szymanski
  • 9LewandowskiBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 3Helik
  • 4Kedziora
  • 7Buksa
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Reca
  • 14Puchacz
  • 19Wieteska
  • 21Zurkowski
  • 22Grabara
  • 23Piatek

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Krafth
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4DanielsonSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 79'minutes
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21KulusevskiBooked at 90mins
  • 20OlssonSubstituted forKarlssonat 80'minutes
  • 13KarlströmSubstituted forSvanbergat 67'minutes
  • 10Forsberg
  • 22QuaisonSubstituted forElangaat 66'minutes
  • 9IsakBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 5Bengtsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 8Hrgota
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Linde
  • 14Helander
  • 15Starfelt
  • 16Karlsson
  • 17Elanga
  • 18Sundgren
  • 19Svanberg
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away6
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Poland 2, Sweden 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Poland 2, Sweden 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden).

  4. Post update

    Krystian Bielik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Anthony Elanga (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland).

  7. Booking

    Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mattias Svanberg (Sweden).

  9. Post update

    Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Poland. Sebastian Szymanski tries a through ball, but Robert Lewandowski is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Robin Olsen.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Jesper Karlsson.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Poland. Adam Buksa replaces Piotr Zielinski because of an injury.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Sweden. Emil Krafth tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Grzegorz Krychowiak.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).

  19. Post update

    Bartosz Bereszynski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Booking

    Alexander Isak (Sweden) is shown the yellow card.

  • Comment posted by Marcusgbg, today at 22:36

    For me, Sweden was better if we average the flow of play and chances created. So I would say that two mistakes decided this match, and it was a very clumsy penalty.

    We won the previous match, and Poland is certainly not a lousier team than Sweden, so I wish them good luck.

    Now I will spend the rest of the year talking about how Sweden did not even want to go to a WC in Qatar.

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 22:27

    The achievement is somewhat diluted having not played Russia IMO. But nevertheless, they look a good side, Poland.

    • Reply posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 22:30

      Liverpool will win trophies replied:
      What is Russia?

  • Comment posted by marek, today at 22:22

    give your spot to Ukraine now, hahaha

    • Reply posted by marek, today at 22:34

      marek replied:
      like you're giving everything

  • Comment posted by Yoda, today at 22:18

    Congrats to Poland for qualifying.

    • Reply posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 22:26

      Liverpool will win trophies replied:
      Indeed.

  • Comment posted by dunderheid, today at 22:18

    So.
    Polish sausage qualify
    Swedish meatballs lose.
    Am confused.

    • Reply posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 22:22

      Liverpool will win trophies replied:
      Justified.

  • Comment posted by Adam SE15NZ, today at 22:10

    well done Poland almost 3:0 well deserved
    looking forward to seeing Lewandowski proving he still gets his genius - he only needs to time it to November/December
    tough luck Sweden you beat us at Euros we beat you to World Cup

    • Reply posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 22:22

      Liverpool will win trophies replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by cavanman21, today at 22:08

    Game should have been postponed until the same time as the Wales Vs Scotland/Ukraine final as Sweden had to go through 120 minutes while Poland got a handy friendly. Very unfair

  • Comment posted by Nononsense, today at 22:04

    Sweden need to play a bit more aggressive. No bite in their attack and non existing midfield needs to be looked at.

  • Comment posted by fallingintheTunbridgeWells, today at 22:03

    I like to see the best players in the world cup.

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 22:02

    Get in!

  • Comment posted by Leif Eriksson, today at 22:01

    Congratulations to Poland! Really bad individual errors behind both Polish goals

  • Comment posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 22:01

    Lewandowski!

  • Comment posted by Possum Phine Phits, today at 21:58

    Orly do boju!

    • Reply posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 22:24

      Liverpool will win trophies replied:
      Caribou alka nugullu w nessar.

  • Comment posted by the little prince, today at 21:57

    Why is there a HYS for a match between Poland & Sweden and not for Scotland?

    • Reply posted by Gary Mabbutts Knee, today at 22:05

      Gary Mabbutts Knee replied:
      Because there's hundreds of thousands of people with Polish ancestry in this country? 🤔

  • Comment posted by Blackhands, today at 21:52

    Oh well I’d rather see Lewandoski at another World Cup than Ibrahimovic, shame for Sweden though.

    • Reply posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 21:57

      Liverpool will win trophies replied:
      Agree.

  • Comment posted by Liverpool will win trophies, today at 21:52

    Well done Poland.

  • Comment posted by armchair_genius, today at 21:51

    Sweden have typically played a hard-working, organized and boring brand of football. Time for someone else to have a go. And Italy - HAHAHAHAHAHAHA

    • Reply posted by Leslie Thornton, today at 22:02

      Leslie Thornton replied:
      You obvs didn't watch this match m8. Sweden a much better team of #ballers but just not clinical enough.
      Poland were disappointing despite the result. Its not hard to see how they were held to a draw by Scotland lol.

