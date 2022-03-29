Poland v Sweden

Attempt saved. Jan Bednarek (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Poland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Szczesny
- 2Cash
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 18Bereszynski
- 16Bielik
- 20Zielinski
- 8Moder
- 6Góralski
- 17Szymanski
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 3Helik
- 4Kedziora
- 7Buksa
- 10Krychowiak
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 13Reca
- 14Puchacz
- 19Wieteska
- 21Zurkowski
- 22Grabara
- 23Piatek
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Krafth
- 3Lindelöf
- 4Danielson
- 6Augustinsson
- 21Kulusevski
- 20Olsson
- 13Karlström
- 10Forsberg
- 22Quaison
- 9Isak
Substitutes
- 5Bengtsson
- 7Claesson
- 8Hrgota
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Linde
- 14Helander
- 15Starfelt
- 16Karlsson
- 17Elanga
- 18Sundgren
- 19Svanberg
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Kristoffer Olsson.
Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski.
Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).
Jakub Moder (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).
Jesper Karlström (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).
Post update
Krystian Bielik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Quaison.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Robert Lewandowski.
Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a cross.
Offside, Poland. Bartosz Bereszynski tries a through ball, but Sebastian Szymanski is caught offside.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).