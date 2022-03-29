World Cup Qualifying - European - Path B
PolandPoland0SwedenSweden0

Poland v Sweden

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2Cash
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 16Bielik
  • 20Zielinski
  • 8Moder
  • 6Góralski
  • 17Szymanski
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 3Helik
  • 4Kedziora
  • 7Buksa
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 13Reca
  • 14Puchacz
  • 19Wieteska
  • 21Zurkowski
  • 22Grabara
  • 23Piatek

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Krafth
  • 3Lindelöf
  • 4Danielson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 20Olsson
  • 13Karlström
  • 10Forsberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 9Isak

Substitutes

  • 5Bengtsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 8Hrgota
  • 11Ibrahimovic
  • 12Linde
  • 14Helander
  • 15Starfelt
  • 16Karlsson
  • 17Elanga
  • 18Sundgren
  • 19Svanberg
  • 23Nordfeldt
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jan Bednarek (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Kristoffer Olsson.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Cash (Poland) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jesper Karlström (Sweden).

  5. Post update

    Jakub Moder (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Poland).

  7. Post update

    Jesper Karlström (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden).

  9. Post update

    Krystian Bielik (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Robin Quaison.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Robert Lewandowski.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Sweden) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robin Quaison (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexander Isak.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Emil Forsberg.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Cash with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Poland. Bartosz Bereszynski tries a through ball, but Sebastian Szymanski is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden).

