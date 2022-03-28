Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England scored twice for the national team against Latvia in November

Chelsea forward Beth England has been recalled to the England women's squad for 2023 World Cup qualifier fixtures at North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.

England, 27, returns in place of club team-mate Fran Kirby.

Kirby, 28, has missed recent Chelsea fixtures and is staying with her club to work on her own training programme.

England face North Macedonia in Skopje on 8 April and Northern Ireland in Belfast on 12 April.

Sarina Wiegman's side will also face Northern Ireland at this summer's European Championships.

They will be without captain Steph Houghton, who underwent an operation in late February.

But much of the squad is unchanged from their run of February fixtures against Canada, Spain and Germany.

Chelsea's England has not played since scoring twice in the 20-0 win over Latvia in November.

In announcing her 24-woman squad, Wiegman said: "I am really looking forward to getting the group back together and hope we can continue our progress as we aim to qualify for the World Cup.

"We will need to be fully focused as I expect both our opponents to give all they can.

"Every time we play, we want to perform to our best and do what is necessary to get a good result. That will be no different for these two important fixtures.

"It is also another opportunity for us to learn more about ourselves for the Euros, particularly against a team we will play in our final group stage match. For now though, we have to think only about these next games, working hard to improve our style of play and performing well to get positive results."

England are top of Group D, having won six games from six so far under Wiegman in attempting to qualify for next year's World Cup, which will be staged in Australia and New Zealand.

They sit five points ahead of second-placed Austria, with only the group winners qualifying automatically.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea) Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)