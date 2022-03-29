Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Albania U21Albania U210England U21England U213

Albania U21s 0-3 England U21s: Folarin Balogun scores double for Young Lions

Noni Madueke of England jumps for the ball whilst under pressure from Marsel Ismajlgeci of Albania during the European Under-21 Championship qualifier
England have won five of their six qualifying matches

Folarin Balogun scored twice as England beat Albania to keep alive their hopes of qualifying automatically for the 2023 European Under-21 Championship.

Lee Carsley's Young Lions scored three times in the space of 14 second-half minutes in Elbasan.

Balogun, who is on loan at Middlesbrough from Arsenal, opened the scoring after 47 minutes.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones doubled the lead four minutes later before Balogun secured the points.

Leaders Czech Republic are three points ahead of England in the qualifying group

England have 16 points from six games, three behind Group G leaders the Czech Republic who have played two games more.

Only the side that finishes top in the six-team group qualifies automatically for the tournament which is due to be co-hosted by Romania and Georgia between 9 June and 2 July 2023.

England, who are second, are away to the Czech Republic next on 3 June before ending their qualification campaign against Albania, Kosovo and Slovenia during a hectic month.

"Every game we play is a must win," said Carsley. "Czech Republic was a tough game when we played them in Burnley [a 3-1 win in November] - I just wish we could play them a bit sooner.

"We were always going to put ourselves into that position going into the final four games. We still have to make sure we do things properly.

"We are still chasing."

Line-ups

Albania U21

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 12SimoniSubstituted forPujaat 67'minutes
  • 22Marku
  • 5Selmani
  • 2KalajBooked at 16mins
  • 3Mitaj
  • 7CaraSubstituted forMehmetllariat 86'minutes
  • 21CelhakaBooked at 80minsSubstituted forBebeziqiat 86'minutes
  • 14IsmajlgeciSubstituted forSylaat 68'minutes
  • 10Dobra
  • 19Ndrecka
  • 9TuciSubstituted forTociat 14'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Pellumbi
  • 8Ruci
  • 13Bebeziqi
  • 15Toci
  • 16Syla
  • 17Gjumsi
  • 18Mehmetllari
  • 23Puja

England U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bursik
  • 21LivramentoSubstituted forSpenceat 56'minutes
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 4Colwill
  • 16JohnsonBooked at 42mins
  • 18Garner
  • 17Jones
  • 20MaduekeSubstituted forLewis-Potterat 82'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forAbreu de Almeida Gomesat 76'minutes
  • 11Gordon
  • 9Balogun

Substitutes

  • 6Doyle
  • 7Elliott
  • 8J Ramsey
  • 12Spence
  • 14Buchanan
  • 15Cresswell
  • 19Abreu de Almeida Gomes
  • 22Rushworth
  • 23Lewis-Potter
Referee:
Kaspar Sjöberg

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbania U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Albania U21 0, England U21 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Roy Syla (Albania U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Jones (England U21).

  5. Post update

    Armando Dobra (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Angel Gomes (England U21).

  7. Post update

    Sergio Kalaj (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    James Garner (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Albania U21. Conceded by Ben Johnson.

  11. Post update

    Angel Gomes (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Armando Dobra (Albania U21).

  13. Post update

    Curtis Jones (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Arber Mehmetllari (Albania U21).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).

  16. Post update

    Albion Marku (Albania U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Bruno Puja.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony Gordon (England U21) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania U21. Klevis Bebeziqi replaces Jurgen Celhaka.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania U21. Arber Mehmetllari replaces Tedi Cara.

