The matches celebrate the contribution refugees make to the game and highlight women's rights issues in Afghanistan

Female footballers who fled Afghanistan last year have played against a women's team of MPs in London.

The matches were part of the Amnesty International initiative Football Welcomes, which is in its fifth year.

The Afghanistan development squad arrived in the UK last November after fleeing their homeland following the Taliban's return to power.

They beat the parliament team, captained by former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch, across four games.

Khalida Popal, the Afghanistan squad's team director, said: "The team is a long way from home but the cheering atmosphere was what they needed. After a tumultuous journey to reach safety, there are still many obstacles they face.

"Football has a powerful way of bringing people together and is a crucial part of the team rebuilding their lives in the UK."

Crouch added: "We knew we were playing against pros and we were up for the challenge. We got to know the Afghan team on the pitch and they are remarkable players.

"It's an absolute pleasure to have them settled in the UK and we can't wait to watch them grow as a team."