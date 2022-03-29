Last updated on .From the section European Football

The Netherlands and Germany have both qualified for the World Cup which takes place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December

Germany's eight-match winning start under Hansi Flick came to an end as substitute Steven Bergwijn earned the Netherlands a draw in Amsterdam.

Thomas Muller fired four-time world champions Germany into the lead in the friendly before Bergwijn levelled.

The hosts thought they had won a penalty after Memphis Depay went down inside the box.

However, the referee reversed his decision after watching the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

Germany look refreshed since Flick took over from Joachim Low following last summer's last-16 exit at the European Championship.

But they were given a stern test by Louis van Gaal's side who are also now unbeaten in nine games since the Euros.

Chelsea's Timo Werner headed against the bar before the Netherlands' Donyell Malen, who plays his club football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund, raced clear only to fire wide.

Muller's goal came on the stroke of half-time in his 112th appearance for Germany.

It was not enough to earn his side a win, however, as Bergwijn struck from inside the box 10 minutes after coming on, the Tottenham player's third goal for his country during this international break.