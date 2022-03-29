International Friendlies
NetherlandsNetherlands1GermanyGermany1

Netherlands 1-1 Germany: Steven Bergwijn equalises as Germany's winning run ends

Germany's Leroy Sane shoots at goal from a free-kick against the Netherlands
The Netherlands and Germany have both qualified for the World Cup which takes place in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December

Germany's eight-match winning start under Hansi Flick came to an end as substitute Steven Bergwijn earned the Netherlands a draw in Amsterdam.

Thomas Muller fired four-time world champions Germany into the lead in the friendly before Bergwijn levelled.

The hosts thought they had won a penalty after Memphis Depay went down inside the box.

However, the referee reversed his decision after watching the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

Germany look refreshed since Flick took over from Joachim Low following last summer's last-16 exit at the European Championship.

But they were given a stern test by Louis van Gaal's side who are also now unbeaten in nine games since the Euros.

Chelsea's Timo Werner headed against the bar before the Netherlands' Donyell Malen, who plays his club football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund, raced clear only to fire wide.

Muller's goal came on the stroke of half-time in his 112th appearance for Germany.

It was not enough to earn his side a win, however, as Bergwijn struck from inside the box 10 minutes after coming on, the Tottenham player's third goal for his country during this international break.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Flekken
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 22Dumfries
  • 20KoopmeinersSubstituted forWijnaldumat 45'minutes
  • 21de JongBooked at 86mins
  • 6MalaciaSubstituted forAkéat 74'minutes
  • 11BerghuisSubstituted forKlaassenat 58'minutes
  • 18MalenSubstituted forBergwijnat 58'minutes
  • 10DepayBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 2Hateboer
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 9Danjuma
  • 12Lang
  • 13Krul
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Clasie
  • 19Weghorst
  • 23Drommel

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5KehrerSubstituted forHenrichsat 79'minutes
  • 2RüdigerBooked at 89mins
  • 23Schlotterbeck
  • 3RaumBooked at 83minsSubstituted forGünterat 86'minutes
  • 14MusialaSubstituted forNeuhausat 69'minutes
  • 21Gündogan
  • 13Müller
  • 11HavertzSubstituted forBrandtat 69'minutes
  • 19SanéSubstituted forDraxlerat 86'minutes
  • 9WernerSubstituted forNmechaat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ginter
  • 6Stach
  • 7Draxler
  • 8Nmecha
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 15Weigl
  • 16Tah
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Henrichs
  • 20Günter
  • 22ter Stegen
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
50,387

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 1, Germany 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 1, Germany 1.

  3. Booking

    Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.

  6. Post update

    Julian Draxler (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (Germany).

  9. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Leroy Sané.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Germany. Christian Günter replaces David Raum.

  12. Booking

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  16. Booking

    David Raum (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by David Raum (Germany).

  18. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Benjamin Henrichs.

