Germany's eight-match winning start under Hansi Flick came to an end as substitute Steven Bergwijn earned the Netherlands a draw in Amsterdam.
Thomas Muller fired four-time world champions Germany into the lead in the friendly before Bergwijn levelled.
The hosts thought they had won a penalty after Memphis Depay went down inside the box.
However, the referee reversed his decision after watching the incident again on the pitchside monitor.
Germany look refreshed since Flick took over from Joachim Low following last summer's last-16 exit at the European Championship.
But they were given a stern test by Louis van Gaal's side who are also now unbeaten in nine games since the Euros.
Chelsea's Timo Werner headed against the bar before the Netherlands' Donyell Malen, who plays his club football in Germany for Borussia Dortmund, raced clear only to fire wide.
Muller's goal came on the stroke of half-time in his 112th appearance for Germany.
It was not enough to earn his side a win, however, as Bergwijn struck from inside the box 10 minutes after coming on, the Tottenham player's third goal for his country during this international break.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Flekken
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 22Dumfries
- 20KoopmeinersSubstituted forWijnaldumat 45'minutes
- 21de JongBooked at 86mins
- 6MalaciaSubstituted forAkéat 74'minutes
- 11BerghuisSubstituted forKlaassenat 58'minutes
- 18MalenSubstituted forBergwijnat 58'minutes
- 10DepayBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 2Hateboer
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 8Wijnaldum
- 9Danjuma
- 12Lang
- 13Krul
- 14Klaassen
- 15de Roon
- 16Clasie
- 19Weghorst
- 23Drommel
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5KehrerSubstituted forHenrichsat 79'minutes
- 2RüdigerBooked at 89mins
- 23Schlotterbeck
- 3RaumBooked at 83minsSubstituted forGünterat 86'minutes
- 14MusialaSubstituted forNeuhausat 69'minutes
- 21Gündogan
- 13Müller
- 11HavertzSubstituted forBrandtat 69'minutes
- 19SanéSubstituted forDraxlerat 86'minutes
- 9WernerSubstituted forNmechaat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Ginter
- 6Stach
- 7Draxler
- 8Nmecha
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 15Weigl
- 16Tah
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Henrichs
- 20Günter
- 22ter Stegen
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 50,387
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 1, Germany 1.
Booking
Antonio Rüdiger (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Antonio Rüdiger.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thomas Müller with a through ball.
Post update
Julian Draxler (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).
Post update
Foul by Thomas Müller (Germany).
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Julian Draxler replaces Leroy Sané.
Substitution
Substitution, Germany. Christian Günter replaces David Raum.
Booking
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands).
Post update
Attempt saved. Lukas Nmecha (Germany) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Booking
David Raum (Germany) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by David Raum (Germany).
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Manuel Neuer.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Benjamin Henrichs.