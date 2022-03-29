International Friendlies
NetherlandsNetherlands0GermanyGermany0

Netherlands v Germany

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Flekken
  • 3de Ligt
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 22Dumfries
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 21de Jong
  • 6Malacia
  • 11Berghuis
  • 18Malen
  • 10DepayBooked at 29mins

Substitutes

  • 2Hateboer
  • 5Aké
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 9Danjuma
  • 12Lang
  • 13Krul
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Clasie
  • 19Weghorst
  • 23Drommel

Germany

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Kehrer
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 23Schlotterbeck
  • 3Raum
  • 14Musiala
  • 21Gündogan
  • 13Müller
  • 11Havertz
  • 19Sané
  • 9Werner

Substitutes

  • 4Ginter
  • 6Stach
  • 7Draxler
  • 8Nmecha
  • 10Brandt
  • 12Trapp
  • 15Weigl
  • 16Tah
  • 17Neuhaus
  • 18Henrichs
  • 20Günter
  • 22ter Stegen
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamGermany
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  2. Post update

    Foul by David Raum (Germany).

  3. Post update

    Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Booking

    Memphis Depay (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  8. Post update

    Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Germany. David Raum tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).

  14. Post update

    Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (Germany).

  18. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Timo Werner (Germany) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Raum with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

