Netherlands v Germany

Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Flekken
- 3de Ligt
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 22Dumfries
- 20Koopmeiners
- 21de Jong
- 6Malacia
- 11Berghuis
- 18Malen
- 10DepayBooked at 29mins
Substitutes
- 2Hateboer
- 5Aké
- 7Bergwijn
- 8Wijnaldum
- 9Danjuma
- 12Lang
- 13Krul
- 14Klaassen
- 15de Roon
- 16Clasie
- 19Weghorst
- 23Drommel
Germany
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 5Kehrer
- 2Rüdiger
- 23Schlotterbeck
- 3Raum
- 14Musiala
- 21Gündogan
- 13Müller
- 11Havertz
- 19Sané
- 9Werner
Substitutes
- 4Ginter
- 6Stach
- 7Draxler
- 8Nmecha
- 10Brandt
- 12Trapp
- 15Weigl
- 16Tah
- 17Neuhaus
- 18Henrichs
- 20Günter
- 22ter Stegen
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by David Raum (Germany).
Post update
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Memphis Depay (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jamal Musiala (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Memphis Depay (Netherlands).
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Steven Berghuis (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Nico Schlotterbeck.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Donyell Malen (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthijs de Ligt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Post update
Offside, Germany. David Raum tries a through ball, but Timo Werner is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Thilo Kehrer (Germany).
Post update
Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Germany) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Teun Koopmeiners (Netherlands).
Post update
Foul by Thomas Müller (Germany).
Post update
Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Timo Werner (Germany) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by David Raum with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thomas Müller.