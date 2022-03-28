Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient winger Archibald is on loan from Lincoln City this season

Leyton Orient winger Theo Archibald has been suspended for two games and fined by the FA for using abusive and/or threatening language towards a referee.

Archibald was sent off during the 1-0 loss to Carlisle United on 26 February.

He denied using abusive and/or threatening language towards an official, however, an independent panel proved otherwise.

The 24-year-old will miss the League Two fixtures with Oldham Athletic and Walsall and was fined £750.

Archibald, who is on a season-long loan from Lincoln City, has made 36 appearances for Orient this season. He was sent off in the 49th minute against Carlisle after being shown two yellow cards within three minutes of each other.