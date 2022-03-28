Jay Donnelly scored twice in Glentoran's comfortable win over Carrick Rangers

Glentoran kept the pressure on at the top of the Irish Premiership with a 6-2 win over Carrick Rangers at The Oval.

Shay McCartan scored after just 75 seconds and the Glens increased that lead with goals from Jay Donnelly and Conor McMenamin inside the opening half hour.

Lloyd Anderson got the visitors back in the game before McCartan, Donnelly and Jordan Jenkins increased Glentoran's lead.

Emmett McGuckin scored a late consolation for Carrick, who remain 10th in the league.

Mick McDermott's side went into the match with a game in hand but four points behind second placed Cliftonville, and got off to the best possible start.

Summer signing McCartan, who had only scored once before this evening, latched onto a Jay Donnelly cross that Carrick failed to clear and stroked home through the legs of keeper Aaron Hogg.

The home side doubled their lead with ten minutes to go in the first half. The profilic Jay Donnelly beautifully controlled a cross on his chest before a right footed half-volley found it's way past a helpless Hogg.

And the Carrick goalkeeper was picking out the ball from his net soon enough when McMenamin fired home from outside the area emphatically into the far right-hand corner.

Carrick responded just before half time through the lively Anderson, who created half a yard for himself before firing past Aaron McCarey at the near post.

But after the break, Glentoran made sure of all three points. McCartan got his second of the game barely ten minutes after the restart. Donnelly grabbed a double himself as he extended the lead further from the penalty spot after Matthew Carson brought down Sean Murray inside the area.

With just five minutes to go, Glentoran had their sixth. A lovely flick from Michael O'Connor caught the Carrick defenders off guard before substitute Jordan Jenkins slid the ball past Hogg and into the back of the net.

Carrick grabbed a consolation goal just before added time after a mix up between Marshall and Darren Cole resulted in the ball falling to McGuckin just inside the Glentoran half, who fired his effort over a helpless McCarey and into an empty net.