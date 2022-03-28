Hearts manager Eva Olid took over in July last year

Hearts Women are to turn semi-professional from next season, the Edinburgh club has announced.

The move is described as a "critical evolution", with a view to "bridging the gap with more established teams in the league".

Hearts are currently ninth in the 10-table SWPL1, with four wins from 22 games.

Spaniard Eva Olid, a Uefa Pro Licence holder, was appointed manager in July last year.

"The merger with the SPFL gives us possibility and the aspirational goal of having a professional future for Hearts Women," she told the club website. external-link

"Our aim is having professional players, focused entirely on competition instead of working jobs or studying.

"My vision for the women's game in Scotland is that we reach a stage where every team is in the same position under a professional league. This will make the game more competitive and balanced and the differences will not be as big as they are now with the gaps in resources.

"Since I have arrived, I have seen the difference increased training has made to the team. They couldn't create many opportunities to score but we have now seen a big change in attack and their style of play with the ball. Our next task is to find that balance, but I am confident that we will make the adjustments and our future will be very bright."

Tynecastle sporting director Joe Savage is promising increased funds to "grow a new footballing infrastructure and pathway" at Hearts Women.

"They've been working on a voluntary basis for a long time, so if we wanted to take the next step as a club and attract a better calibre of footballer - we need to start paying players," he said.

"We're realistic. We know about the resources that the Glasgow sides have, but that's the benchmark we should aspire to."