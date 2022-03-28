Hearts Women to go semi-professional from next season
Hearts Women are to turn semi-professional from next season, the Edinburgh club has announced.
The move is described as a "critical evolution", with a view to "bridging the gap with more established teams in the league".
Hearts are currently ninth in the 10-table SWPL1, with four wins from 22 games.
Spaniard Eva Olid, a Uefa Pro Licence holder, was appointed manager in July last year.
"The merger with the SPFL gives us possibility and the aspirational goal of having a professional future for Hearts Women," she told the club website.
"Our aim is having professional players, focused entirely on competition instead of working jobs or studying.
"My vision for the women's game in Scotland is that we reach a stage where every team is in the same position under a professional league. This will make the game more competitive and balanced and the differences will not be as big as they are now with the gaps in resources.
"Since I have arrived, I have seen the difference increased training has made to the team. They couldn't create many opportunities to score but we have now seen a big change in attack and their style of play with the ball. Our next task is to find that balance, but I am confident that we will make the adjustments and our future will be very bright."
Tynecastle sporting director Joe Savage is promising increased funds to "grow a new footballing infrastructure and pathway" at Hearts Women.
"They've been working on a voluntary basis for a long time, so if we wanted to take the next step as a club and attract a better calibre of footballer - we need to start paying players," he said.
"We're realistic. We know about the resources that the Glasgow sides have, but that's the benchmark we should aspire to."