Rangers have had little to shout about in the Scottish Cup since Nacho Novo's 2009 final winner

Scottish Cup: Celtic v Rangers Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 17 April Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen to match commentary & analysis on Sportsound, follow live text updates on BBC Sport website & app, and watch highlights on Sportscene

When Nacho Novo scored from an audacious angle at Hampden in 2009, little did he know it would mark Rangers' last Scottish Cup win in more than a decade.

The 1-0 victory against Falkirk was Rangers' 33rd and to date last final win in the tournament.

On Sunday, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Europa League semi-finalists head to Hampden to take on Celtic in pursuit of a place in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

Here, BBC Scotland looks back at the Ibrox side's recent cup woes and how they might end their hoodoo.

Semi-final heartache & a near miss

Rangers' last Scottish Cup semi-final appearance was a 4-0 loss to Celtic in 2018

After the 2009 win under Walter Smith, Rangers did not get back to the last-four stage again until 2014, by which time they were in Scottish League 1.

They had something of an advantage against Dundee United, given the match was played at Ibrox while Hampden was getting ready to host the Commonwealth Games.

Having three of the four stands filled with Rangers fans gave Ally McCoist's side further motivation but it was Jackie McNamara's United that prevailed 3-1.

Three years later, Pedro Caixinha's Rangers came up against Brendan Rodgers' all-conquering Celtic at Hampden in the last four and lost 2-0. And it got worse a year later as Rodgers' double treble chasers beat Graeme Murty's Rangers 4-0 in the semi-final.

Steven Gerrard could not get Rangers past the Scottish Cup quarter-final stage during his three-and-a-half-year tenure.

Of course, Rangers did reach the final in 2016 under Mark Warburton but lost in dramatic fashion as Hibernian came from 2-1 down in the closing stages to win 3-2 and end their 114-year wait to win the trophy.

It was Celtic that the Ibrox side got past at the semi-final stage, on penalties. A thrilling 2-2 draw led to spot-kicks and a Rangers win. There is only one player from that semi-final success still with the club - captain James Tavernier.

Celtic a major obstacle

Van Bronckhorst's first defeat as Rangers manager came at Celtic Park as the hosts overwhelmed their rivals with three first-half goals without reply.

The 3-0 win moved Ange Postecoglou's side top of the Scottish Premiership and victory for Celtic at Ibrox earlier this month moved them six points clear and on the verge of winning the division.

The table shows Celtic are stronger in defence and attack after 33 league games so Rangers can ill afford to lose the sloppy goals they have been guilty of so far in 2022.

When Van Bronckhorst took over in late November, he had just watched from the stand as Rangers lost 3-1 against Hibernian in the League Cup semi-finals. It was the sixth game in a row without a clean sheet, losing the first goal each time.

The Dutchman's early days in charge yielded improved defensive performances, with only two more goals conceded before the winter break.

But Rangers' defensive frailties have returned, with only nine shut-outs from 21 games this year. Only Hibernian and Bodo/Glimt have held Celtic to nil in 2022 so Van Bronckhorst's maligned defence must produce one its best performances.

Rangers bettered Celtic in possession and territory in their last meeting but were the beaten side

Another unwanted trend Rangers this year is relatively low rate of chance conversion.

In the 2-1 loss to Celtic, they scored once from 15 chances while Celtic scored twice from 11. In the Europa League quarter-final first-leg defeat by Braga, they failed to hit the target from six opportunities.

Last Sunday's 4-0 league win over St Mirren started to buck that trend and they added three more goals over 120 minutes in their second-leg victory against the Portuguese visitors, but missed a host of other chances. Only four of their 28 attempts on Thursday hit the target.

Last chance of glory for Gerrard's stalwarts?

While Gerrard undoubtedly rejuvenated Rangers, the Englishman secured just one trophy in his three-and-a-half years at Ibrox, albeit an important one. Last season's league triumph prevented Celtic winning a record 10th title in a row.

But with this season's Premiership all but beyond the current squad that was largely assembled by Gerrard, the group may only one realistic chance of securing another domestic trophy in the Scottish Cup.

Stalwarts recruited by Gerrard, including Connor Goldson, Allan McGregor and Steven Davis, are out of contract in the summer while others, such as Ryan Kent and Joe Aribo, may leave this summer as the squad becomes more imprinted with Van Bronckhorst's vision.

With one more league meeting to come next month, Sunday will not be the last Old Firm derby for many of these players, but it could be the last one they are remembered for.

'Not an easy watch for fans' - analysis

Former Rangers striker Mark Hateley on Sportsound

It's not been an easy watch for the fans. They don't know what team's going to turn up. Where they are in the championship right now, that's a low. Europe has gone the other way. It's one of the big highs for them.

You've just got to keep finding ways of winning games right the way now until the end of the season. It's about the squad right now and keeping everybody tight, everybody on the same wavelength, focusing right on the here and now.

Former Rangers defender Richard Foster on Sportsound

Celtic's midfield control the game. Rangers need to do something in that area of the pitch to try and slow them down because when they attack, they attack so quickly. At the moment Celtic are the better side. They're going to come out flying.

When you're coming off the back of a long game, extra-time, if the other team start really quickly and you can't get a touch of the ball, you're going to feel that in your legs pretty quick.

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton

It's a big moment in time for them, they have to stand up and be counted. It's massive. These are the moments that you live for. The confidence is high for Rangers going into it.

Celtic recently have had their number. They'll be looking to turn that round and there's no better way of doing that than a semi-final at Hampden. It'll be an amazing atmosphere and an amazing game.