World Cup Qualifying - European - Path B
PortugalPortugal19:45North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
Venue: Estádio do Dragão

Portugal v North Macedonia: Cristiano Ronaldo wants 'hell breaking loose' in Porto

Last updated on .From the section Football

Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 in the semi-finals in Porto

Cristiano Ronaldo says Portugal's World Cup play-off final with North Macedonia is a "matter of life and death".

North Macedonia, ranked 67th in the world, go to Porto looking to qualify for the World Cup for the first time, having stunned Italy 1-0 in the semis.

This is likely to be Manchester United forward Ronaldo's last shot at a World Cup unless he plays on until he's 41.

"I urge the fans - I want hell breaking loose at Dragao [Stadium]," said the captain, 37, of Tuesday's game.

Portugal, who beat Turkey 3-1 in the semi-finals, last failed to reach a World Cup in 1998.

Ronaldo added: "I went to bed last night thinking that I want the stadium to shut down the music for our national anthem and let the fans sing it acapella to show our passion, our strength and union around the objective of reaching the World Cup.

"For us, this game is a matter of life and death. There is a responsibility to win this game. For us, also a game of our lives. They have surprised [opponents] in many games but I believe they will not surprise us."

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in men's international football with 115 goals, including seven across four World Cups.

He led his country to glory in Euro 2016, but this is likely to be his final chance to win a World Cup.

"The one who will decide my future is me," said Ronaldo. "If I want to play more, I play. If I don't want to, I don't play."

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has hinted he will quit if they lose.

"If we think that, theoretically, the Macedonians are weaker, we are on the wrong track, it's the worst possible scenario," he said.

"We have to face North Macedonia as we would have faced Italy."

North Macedonia have enjoyed an amazing year, having beaten Germany 2-1 in World Cup qualifying in March 2021, before playing at Euro 2020 - their first major tournament.

Blagoja Milevski, who replaced Igor Angelovski after Euro 2020, has only lost one of his eight games in charge.

Aleksandar Trajkovski's injury-time strike from outside the box helped them beat European champions Italy 1-0 in a stunning semi-final upset in Palermo.

"We won against one of the best teams in the world," said Milevski. "We won't stop here. We have one last step to get to the World Cup.

"We are well on our way to confirming why we are among the top 20 teams in Europe."

Napoli midfielder Elif Elmas said: "This will be one of our most difficult matches, but also certainly the most exciting for all of us.

"We are 90 minutes away from the World Cup and fulfilling our childhood dreams - not only ours, but the whole of North Macedonia. We must not miss our chance and we have to give everything on the pitch to succeed."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th March 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301831518
2Ukraine8260118312
3Finland83231010011
4Bos-Herze8143912-37
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422149514
4Estonia8116921-124
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands107213382523
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10532158718
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351114-39
6Gibraltar100010443-390

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Football Union of Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories