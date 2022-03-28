Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Louis van Gaal was sacked as manager of Manchester United two days after winning the 2016 FA Cup

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has suggested Erik ten Hag should rule out a move to the Red Devils because they are "a commercial club".

United have spoken to Ajax coach Ten Hag about their vacant manager's job.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, will be in charge until the summer.

"I'm not going to advise [Erik], he'll call me himself. But he must choose a football club and not a commercial club," said Netherlands boss Van Gaal.

Ten Hag, 52, has a contract with the reigning Dutch champions until 2023.

However, that is unlikely to prove an obstacle should United decide the Dutchman - who led Ajax to league titles in 2019 and 2021, plus the 2019 Champions League semi-finals - is the right man to replace Rangnick.

Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is also on a shortlist, with Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique also in the frame.

But Van Gaal, who won the FA Cup during his spell in charge at Old Trafford between 2014 and 2016, suggested Ten Hag should consider his options carefully.

"Erik ten Hag is a great coach and that is always good for Manchester United," added Van Gaal, who was speaking before the Netherlands' friendly against Germany.

"But Manchester United are a commercial club, so it's a difficult choice for a coach. He'd better go to a football club."

