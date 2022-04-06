Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers

Foul by Aidan Connolly (Raith Rovers).
Line-ups
Dunfermline
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 41Stolarczyk
- 26Todd
- 25Ambrose
- 5Donaldson
- 3Edwards
- 16Pybus
- 8Chalmers
- 21Lawless
- 39Polworth
- 23Thomas
- 7O'Hara
Substitutes
- 2Comrie
- 4Martin
- 10Todorov
- 11Dow
- 14McCann
- 22Jones
- 27Kamwa
- 28Cole
- 29Mehmet
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-5-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 14McKay
- 6Benedictus
- 4Musonda
- 7Connolly
- 13Spencer
- 8Matthews
- 16Stanton
- 11Zanatta
- 99Poplatnik
Substitutes
- 3Dick
- 17Thomson
- 18Varian
- 22Ross
- 25Arnott
- 29Young
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.