Scottish Championship
DunfermlineDunfermline0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Dunfermline

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 41Stolarczyk
  • 26Todd
  • 25Ambrose
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Edwards
  • 16Pybus
  • 8Chalmers
  • 21Lawless
  • 39Polworth
  • 23Thomas
  • 7O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 2Comrie
  • 4Martin
  • 10Todorov
  • 11Dow
  • 14McCann
  • 22Jones
  • 27Kamwa
  • 28Cole
  • 29Mehmet

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 14McKay
  • 6Benedictus
  • 4Musonda
  • 7Connolly
  • 13Spencer
  • 8Matthews
  • 16Stanton
  • 11Zanatta
  • 99Poplatnik

Substitutes

  • 3Dick
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 22Ross
  • 25Arnott
  • 29Young
Referee:
Nick Walsh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32186844232160
2Arbroath321414444251956
3Inverness CT311310843291449
4Partick Thistle321210104336746
5Raith Rovers32101484040044
6Hamilton32912113746-939
7Morton32813113542-737
8Ayr32810143246-1434
9Dunfermline32515123147-1630
10Queen of Sth3168173045-1526
View full Scottish Championship table

